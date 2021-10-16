Unvaccinated 19 times more likely to die with COVID-19, 9 times more likely to be hospitalized

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were nearly nine times more likely to be hospitalized for the disease and nearly 19 times more likely to die from it in September than those fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health Services said Friday.

The hospitalization rate difference was similar to that in August. The death rate difference grew, from nearly 11 times in August, as the rate nearly doubled among the unvaccinated last month while remaining stable among the vaccinated.

On Friday, the state reported 2,399 new cases of COVID-19. The daily average was 2,198, down from a recent peak of 2,940 on Sept. 20. The state reported nine more deaths, for a daily average of 16.

There were 1,092 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s down from the recent peak of 1,179 on Monday but up from 74 in early July, when the state’s delta variant surge began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to go down in coming weeks nationally and in Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. The rate of deaths is forecast to drop nationally and stabilize in Wisconsin, the CDC said.

“We’re not quite out of the woods yet,” health department Secretary Karen Timberlake said earlier this week at a WisPolitics event. “What we’re seeing now is ... the beginnings of what looks like a plateau to a downward trend, but let’s also remember we are plateauing right now at a very high level of overall cases.”

Friday was the third time in three months the state has released data comparing breakthrough COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated to rates among the unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated residents in September were 4.6 times more likely to get a COVID-19 infection, 8.8 more likely to be hospitalized with the disease and 18.8 times more likely to die from it than vaccinated residents.

In September, as the delta variant surge of the coronavirus continued to challenge Wisconsin, there were 2,351.2 COVID-19 cases, 122 hospitalizations and 24.5 deaths per 100,000 people not fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Among those fully vaccinated, there were 513.3 cases, 13.8 hospitalizations and 1.3 deaths per 100,000.

The statistics are age-adjusted because vaccination and disease rates vary among age groups.

On Wednesday, the state said 16 counties had critically high COVID-19 activity and 56, including Dane County, had very high activity.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday that the county has the second-lowest case rate and lowest rate of positive tests in the state. An average of 86 patients, from Dane and other counties, have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county the past two weeks. As of Friday, the figure was 91.

Dane County continues to have the state’s highest vaccination rate, with 71.5% of residents and 83% of adults fully vaccinated, compared with 54.5% of residents and 65.3% of adults statewide.