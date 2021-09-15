Unvaccinated nearly 9 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for the disease in August than those fully vaccinated, 8.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for it and 10.6 times more likely to die from it, the state Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,426 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total since Jan. 7, for a daily average of 1,864 cases, the highest since Jan. 18. The state reported 20 COVID-19 deaths, for a daily average of 15, the highest since February.

In August, there were 1,413.7 COVID-19 cases, 98.5 hospitalizations and 11.7 deaths per 100,000 people not fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Among those fully vaccinated, there were 360.7 cases, 11.5 hospitalizations and 1.1 deaths per 100,000.