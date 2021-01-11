Up next for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin: police, firefighters

Packers' game

A Wisconsin health official Monday had a familiar message for the 6,000 Green Bay Packers fans expected to be in the stands for the NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday: Wear masks and keep distance from others. Also, don’t tailgate.

“One of the things I’m very grateful for is that the Packers play outside,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state Department of Health Services, when ask about COVID-19 concerns during the season’s first game with more than a few hundred in-person onlookers at Lambeau Field.

The 6,000 season ticketholders invited Saturday are a fraction of the 80,000-plus who usually attend home games.

“It will be a test to see how well we can do that in a smaller crowd and what the impact will be on our state of disease transmission as a result of it,” Willems Van Dijk said.