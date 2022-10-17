Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin said Monday that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt.
The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control.
The sheriff's office said that at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although some the injuries "range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital."
The Pulaski Community School District told families in a message that some of the people involved include current and former students.
Top dogs: The 20 most popular dog breeds in Madison
No. 1: Labrador retriever
Oscar, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, takes to the air as part of his first place, 14-foot jump at Capital K9's "Dog Paddle" fundraiser in 2018.
Total registered dogs: 1,428 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 1st "The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador retriever is America's most popular dog breed. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog."
-- American Kennel Club
LOGAN WROGE, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 2: Golden retriever
In this 2019 photo, Jeremy Todd, of Madison, prepares to head out on Lake Wingra on a stand-up paddleboard with his 4-year-old golden retriever, Rainier, at Wingra Boats.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 578 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 3rd "The Golden Retriever, an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty, stands among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 3: German shepherd
In this 2018 photo, Jeff Waldman clears snow from the sidewalk at his Atwood Studios building on Atwood Avenue, under the supervision of his 5-year-old long-haired German shepherd, Bear.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 289 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 2nd "Generally considered dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker, the German Shepherd Dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 4: Australian shepherd
In this 2015 photo, Anders Ahlberg of Madison plays keep-away with Copper, his Australian shepherd, during an "Exercise With Your Dog!" class that gets dogs and their owners to work out together.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 250 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 15th "The Australian Shepherd, the cowboy’s herding dog of choice, is a medium-sized worker with a keen, penetrating gaze in the eye. Aussie coats offer different looks, including merle (a mottled pattern with contrasting shades of blue or red). In all ways, they’re the picture of rugged and agile movers of stock. Aussies exhibit an irresistible impulse to herd, anything: birds, dogs, kids. This strong work drive can make Aussies too much dog for a sedentary pet owner. Aussies are remarkably intelligent, quite capable of hoodwinking an unsuspecting novice owner. In short, this isn’t the pet for everyone. But if you’re looking for a brainy, tireless, and trainable partner for work or sport, your search might end here."
-- American Kennel Club
CRAIG SCHREINER, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
No. 5: Beagle
The U.S. Department of Agriculture trains the "Beagle Brigade" at its national detector-dog training center in Newnan, Georgia. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine program as well as the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection use the beagles to detect prohibited agricultural products at ports-of-entry.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 248 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 6th "A breed described as “merry” by its fanciers, Beagles are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable—all qualities that make them excellent family dogs. No wonder that for years the Beagle has been the most popular hound dog among American pet owners. These are curious, clever, and energetic hounds who require plenty of playtime."
-- American Kennel Club
LYNN GROOMS
No. 6: Border collie
In this 2017 photo, FLYY program coordinator Monty Long, center, and Katie Hank, field staff, mentor and fellow program coordinator, attempt to work as Hank's dog Rylie, a 7-month-old border collie, tries to get in on the action at FLYY's Madison offices.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 238 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 35th "The almond eyes are the focus of an intelligent expression—an intense gaze, the Border’s famous “herding eye,” is a breed hallmark. On the move, Borders are among the canine kingdom’s most agile, balanced, and durable citizens."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 7: Chihuahua
In this 2018 photo, "Chica," a Peruvian chihuahua, occupies a pouch worn by Stephanie Penny during her visit to the Freakfest celebration with James Saunders.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 203 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 33rd "Chihuahuas possess loyalty, charm, and big-dog attitude. Even tiny dogs require training, and without it this clever scamp will rule your household like a little Napoleon. Compact and confident, Chihuahuas are ideal city pets. They are too small for roughhousing with kids, and special care must be taken in cold weather, but Chihuahuas are adaptable—as long as they get lots of quality time in their preferred lap."
-- American Kennel Club
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 8: Australian cattle dog
Pictured above is State Journal staffer Elizabeth Beyer's Australian cattle dog, Indi.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 199 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 55th "The Australian Cattle Dog is a sturdy, hard-muscled herder of strength and agility. The ACD is born with a white coat that turns blue-gray or red. Both coat varieties feature distinctive mottling or specking patterns. ACDs have immense work drive and excel at hunting, chasing, and, of course, moving livestock. Their boundless energy and supple gait make them excellent running partners. ACDs are true-blue loyal, famously smart, ever alert, and wary of strangers. If an ACD isn’t challenged, he easily becomes bored and gets into mischief. It is recommended that ACD owners participate with their dog in some work, sport, or regular exercise to keep him mentally and physically fit."
-- American Kennel Club
ELIZABETH BEYER, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 9: Goldendoodle
In this 2018 photo, Kara Breci, founder of SoulSpace Farm Sanctuary in New Richmond, shares her 1867 farmhouse with several pets, including Duke, a 9-year-old goldendoodle, and on occasion with Lulu, a rescued chicken from Minneapolis that has been shunned by other chickens at Breci's farm.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 193
National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: The golden doodle is not currently recognized by the American Kennel Club. But its parent breeds, the Golden Retriever and Poodle, are ranked 3rd and 7th, respectively.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 10: Siberian huskey
In this 2019 photo, Siberian huskies Artemis, 1, right, and Athena, 11, center, and Labrador Hoss, 11, are distracted by another dog during their daily walk with owner Lizzy French at Yahara Place Park.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 186 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 14th "As born pack dogs, Siberians enjoy family life and get on well with other dogs; their innate friendliness render them indifferent watchdogs. This breed is also energetic and can’t resist chasing small animals, so secure running room is a must. An attractive feature of the breed: Siberians are naturally clean, with little doggy odor."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 11: Shih tzu
In this 2015 photo, Jennifer Cook and her daughter, Shannon Barker, 3, are reunited with their 11-week-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix named Tyga after their dog was taken when their home was broken into.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 173 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 20th "Being cute is a way of life for this lively charmer. The Shih Tzu is known to be especially affectionate with children. As a small dog bred to spend most of their day inside royal palaces, they make a great pet if you live in an apartment or lack a big backyard. Some dogs live to dig holes and chase cats, but a Shih Tzu’s idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV."
-- American Kennel Club
GREGORY SHAVER, RACINE JOURNAL TIMES
No. 12: Boxer
Otis the "O-some" Boxer poses for a photo.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 140 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 11th "Boxers are upbeat and playful. Their patience and protective nature have earned them a reputation as a great dog with children. They take the jobs of watchdog and family guardian seriously and will meet threats fearlessly. Boxers do best when exposed to a lot of people and other animals in early puppyhood."
-- American Kennel Club
CONTRIBUTED BY JEFF RICHGELS, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 13: Poodle
In this 2014 photo, Kathy Weber, who started Dogless Dog Hair, grooms her 5-year-old poodle, Lily, Friday at her grooming business, The Clip Joint, in Monona.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 131 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 7th "Forget those old stereotypes of Poodles as sissy dogs. Poodles are eager, athletic, and wickedly smart “real dogs” of remarkable versatility. The Standard, with his greater size and strength, is the best all-around athlete of the family, but all Poodles can be trained with great success."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 14: Pit bull (American Staffordshire terrier)
In this 2014 photo, Pam Lee holds the leash of Sherlock, a mixed-breed dog in the pit bull family, outside the family's condo in Cambridge. Sherlock was granted the first-ever exception to the village's breed ban on pit bulls.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 127 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club under the American Staffordshire Terrier designation: 85th "AmStaff movement is agile and graceful, with a springy gait that advertises the breed’s innate confidence. The stiff, glossy coat comes in many colors and patterns. AmStaffers describe their dogs as keenly aware of their surroundings, game for anything, and lovable “personality dogs” around the house. AmStaffs like mental and physical challenges. They are highly trainable, as their many forays into showbiz suggest."
-- American Kennel Club
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 15: Pug
In this 2019 photo, Rosie the pug stands quietly after getting a bath Saturday at the Baraboo Police Department.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 105 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 28th "The Pug’s motto is the Latin phrase “multum in parvo” (a lot in a little) — an apt description of this small but muscular breed. They come in three colors: silver or apricot-fawn with a black face mask, or all black. The large round head, the big, sparkling eyes, and the wrinkled brow give Pugs a range of human-like expressions — surprise, happiness, curiosity — that have delighted owners for centuries."
-- American Kennel Club
BRAD ALLEN
No. 16: Miniature dachshund
In the above photo, a dachshund walks down the street in a red shirt to match its companions track pants.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 102 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 28th "Dachshunds aren’t built for distance running, leaping, or strenuous swimming, but otherwise these tireless hounds are game for anything. Smart and vigilant, with a big-dog bark, they make fine watchdogs. Bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey, they can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."
-- American Kennel Club
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 17: Pembroke Welsh corgi
In this 2006 photo, Abby, right and Bobby two Pembroke Welsh corgi's have their photo taken in Madison, Wis.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 100 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 13th "The Pembroke is a bright, sensitive dog who enjoys play with his human family and responds well to training. As herders bred to move cattle, they are fearless and independent. They are vigilant watchdogs, with acute senses and a “big dog” bark. Families who can meet their bold but kindly Pembroke’s need for activity and togetherness will never have a more loyal, loving pet."
-- American Kennel Club
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 18: Jack Russell terrier
In this photo from 2013, this Jack Russell terrier owned by Rory Rose appears to enjoy the warm weather as the pair made their way along E. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 100 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 82nd "These jaunty little fellows pack lots of personality into a compact, rectangular body standing 10 to 12 inches at the shoulder. Their dark, almond-shaped eyes and mobile V-shaped ears bring out the keenly intelligent expression—an endearing hallmark of the breed. All three coat types are mostly white with markings that are tan or black, or both. Russells move with a free, effortless gait that announces the breed’s innate confidence."
-- American Kennel Club
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
No. 19: Rat terrier
In this 2019 photo, Norton, a 9-year-old rat terrier, licks owner Abbey Ace, a veterinary technician, after receiving either a cancer vaccine or placebo as part of a study to see if cancer vaccines work on dogs.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 98 National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: 86th "Balanced, compactly built Rat Terriers are tough but elegant-looking. There are two size divisions: Miniatures stand 10 to 13 inches at the shoulder; standards are over 13 inches and as high as 18 inches. The smooth, shiny coat comes in varieties of pied patterns. (Pied, a word borrowed from the horseman’s lexicon, means “comparatively large patches of one or more colors in combination with white.”) These smoothly muscled exterminators are constructed for the efficient movement required for a long day’s work."
-- American Kennel Club
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No. 20: Labradoodle
In this 2015 photo, Cydne Witmer of Wisconsin Dells enjoys interacting with Anya the labradoodle at a Community Supper at Spring Hill School.
Total registered dogs in Madison: 92
National 2018 ranking by the American Kennel Club: The labradoodle is not currently recognized by the American Kennel Club but its parent breeds, the Labrador retriever and poodle, are ranked 1st and 7th respectively.
KERRY LECHNER, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS
