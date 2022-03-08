Update: 1 dead, 4 injured in Waukesha apartment fire, authorities say

WAUKESHA — Authorities say one of the five people injured in a Waukesha apartment building fire early Tuesday has died.

Fire and police officials say the individual who died was a 50-year-old man. Two women, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and are hospitalized along with two men, in their 20s, whose injuries weren't as severe.

Four other residents of the four-unit apartment building, two adults and two children, were not hurt.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the burning building while two others jumped from second-story windows, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the four-unit apartment building about 1:30 a.m. and began to treat two victims who had jumped while simultaneously rescuing the two others inside.

Officials said firefighters had the burning building under control about 2 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the Village of Waukesha, Vernon, City of Pewaukee and New Berlin fire departments. The Waukesha police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire and said it's not believed to be criminal in nature. The state Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.

