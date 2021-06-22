Update: 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee 'in critical condition' after Monday Lake Michigan emergency

RACINE — Two youth died this week after they were pulled from Lake Michigan off Racine’s beaches. On Monday, one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from the water, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.

The 14-year-old girl who was airlifted Monday is currently "in critical condition" at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

"Lake Michigan is very unpredictable ... Riptides are very unpredictable," Schmaling said. He said that the 14-year-old, who is from Milwaukee, was swimming with a friend when they appeared to be "pulled out by a very swift current."

The pier/causeway near North Beach "is a very natural area for rip-currents to exist," added Capt. Bradley Friend, a leader of the county's Dive/Rescue Team. He added that in strong currents common in Lake Michigan, that can be up to 8 mph, even Olympic swimmers would struggle swimming back to shore when caught in that.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said that, two weeks ago, there was another near-drowning of a young girl who was saved by witnesses.

"We're done watching this occur," Delagrave said. "You can't put a dollar amount on human life ... We're going to do something about this."