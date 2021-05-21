Update: 2 men found dead in Janesville after apparent murder-suicide, both involved with same woman

Two men who were involved with the same woman were found dead outside of a mobile home in Janesville Thursday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic disturbance, police said.
Officers responded to the Town & Country Mobile Home Park, 1105 Kellogg Ave., at around 10 p.m. Thursday after multiple callers reported hearing about 10 shots fired consecutively, Janesville Deputy Police Chief Todd Kleisner said.
Arriving officers were directed to mobile home B17, where a 43-year-old man and 27-year-old man were found dead with gunshot wounds outside the mobile home, Kleisner said. A 28-year-old woman was present and witnessed the deaths.
Janesville police did not release the names of the people involved, citing Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2019 that gives greater rights to crime victims.
Kleisner said the 43-year-old man and the woman were in a domestic relationship, had a child and were living together in Madison. The 27-year-old man had dated the woman in 2019. All three worked together at B&G Foods in Stoughton.
On Thursday, Kleisner said, the 43-year-old man arrived early for his shift at work and found that the 27-year-old man, who was supposed to be working the shift right before, was not at work. The older man, believing the younger man might be with the woman in Janesville based on prior conversations with the woman, left work and retrieved a 9mm handgun from home.
Kleisner said the 43-year-old man and the woman "may have been having some trouble in their relationship," and the woman's relationship with the 27-year-old man, who was a Janesville resident, had recently rekindled.
Based on the investigation thus far, Kleisner said, the older man went to the Janesville man's mobile home, and the two had a brief confrontation outside before the 43-year-old shot the 27-year-old several times using the 9mm handgun and then apparently turned the gun on himself.
"Numerous shell casings" were found at the scene, said Kleisner, who would not say exactly how many. No other mobile homes or residences were affected or hit, and there were no other injuries reported.
There were no prior domestic violence incidents with any of the three people involving Janesville or Madison police, Kleisner said.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office will be performing autopsies over the weekend.