Update: 2 men found dead in Janesville after apparent murder-suicide, both involved with same woman

Two men who were involved with the same woman were found dead outside of a mobile home in Janesville Thursday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic disturbance, police said.

Officers responded to the Town & Country Mobile Home Park, 1105 Kellogg Ave., at around 10 p.m. Thursday after multiple callers reported hearing about 10 shots fired consecutively, Janesville Deputy Police Chief Todd Kleisner said.

Arriving officers were directed to mobile home B17, where a 43-year-old man and 27-year-old man were found dead with gunshot wounds outside the mobile home, Kleisner said. A 28-year-old woman was present and witnessed the deaths.

Janesville police did not release the names of the people involved, citing Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2019 that gives greater rights to crime victims.

Kleisner said the 43-year-old man and the woman were in a domestic relationship, had a child and were living together in Madison. The 27-year-old man had dated the woman in 2019. All three worked together at B&G Foods in Stoughton.