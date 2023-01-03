Update: Badger Ridge Middle School principal dies after being hit by vehicle

Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg Monday morning, the Verona School District confirmed.

"The Verona Area School District experienced a deep loss today and our hearts are beyond broken," the school district said in a statement. Grief counseling and other support is being offered to staff and students.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Beth's family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff and families," the statement said. "Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community."

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road, Fitchburg police Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

Steffen, 56, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, McCarthy said.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, McCarthy said.

The crash closed South Syene Road between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive for about 3½ hours, McCarthy said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

