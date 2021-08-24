Update: Confidence growing for storms that could be severe developing Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service said confidence is growing for the development Tuesday afternoon of thunderstorms that could be severe, and offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ben Miller said that while widespread organized severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging straight line winds the primary threat, and heavy rain also possible.

The best chance for the strongest storms will be early afternoon into early evening, with storms north and west of Madison in the late morning, moving south and east into the early evening to southeastern Wisconsin.

Almost all of the lower two-thirds of Wisconsin is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is the second of five levels. The rest of the state is under a marginal risk, the lowest level.

Heat index values will reach well into the 90s Tuesday, and might even crack 100 on Wednesday, when there is uncertainty on the amount of cloud cover and rain, which would keep temperatures a little cooler, said Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead forecaster.