Update: Former Portage teacher admits to having sex with student, criminal complaint says

A former Portage High School teacher charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Friday admitted to having sex with the boy twice, according to a criminal complaint.

Portage police said in a statement that Abby M. Dibbs, 35, of Cross Plains, was arrested for sexual assault of a child on Wednesday after the Portage Community School District administration contacted police.

Dibbs made an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on Friday. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $3,500 cash bond. Dibbs may not have contact with the victim in the criminal complaint or go on the high school premises. She may not have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 with the exception of her own child and her nieces of nephews as long as an adult is present. Dibbs remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, according to online records.

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage police detective spoke with Dibbs on May 26 about her relationship with a 17-year-old male student at the high school.

The complaint says Dibbs admitted that the student came to her residence on Friday and Saturday the weekend before, and they had sex twice. She also said they discussed how they felt about each other and how there were lines they couldn't cross, and then they crossed the lines.