UPDATE: Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

"We want to acknowledge that our hearts are heavy for the loss of one of our students. We extend heartfelt condolence to the family, friends, staff, and members of our community. As a district, our focus remains on continuing to support students, staff, and families now and in the days ahead," she said. "At this time we do not know how Danny died, and there is a chance we may not ever know. We ask that people refrain from making assumptions or guesses as these can be hard for family and friends who are already feeling saddened by the news of his death."