UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Kenosha County tavern shooting; third person reported injured

"My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others," Evers said in a statement. "I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy."

George Stoner, Somers village president, said he received a call overnight when the shooting happened.

“It’s just a tragedy. It’s just a tragedy that these things are happening in America,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to the families.”

Crime scene observations

On Sunday morning, the tavern and surrounding streets were surrounded by police tape, and the body of one of the men killed lay covered with a white sheet just outside the door of the tavern. A witness said he believed the body of a second victim was on the bar’s fenced patio. Evidence markers were scattered through the parking lot and down 15th Street east of Sheridan Road.

Peter Ploskee, who lives in a house across the street from the bar on the corner of Sheridan and 15th Place, said he woke up to the sound of gunfire.