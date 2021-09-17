UPDATE: Watch now: Madison Police investigating officer caught on camera in apparent sex act

A Madison Police officer has been put on paid leave after a bystander recorded video of him apparently engaged in sexual activity with a woman while parked in an unmarked squad car in the parking of a Southeast Side Farm & Fleet.

Madison police have identified the officer in the video but so far have refused to release his name, or provide other details including what district he’s based out of and how long he’s worked for the department.

But it has confirmed the video shot by Marcel Scott, of Madison, is of a Madison squad car and that it “appears to show a MPD officer potentially engaged in sexual activity with another person inside a squad car.”

Scott said he took the video shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday as he was walking into the Farm & Fleet at 2202 Stoughton Road. He said he noticed the squad car parked off to the side in an area where employees park and saw “white legs pop up in the back of the police car.”

“You could see the images of two bodies,” he said.

Police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said unmarked squad cars are used by "both patrol and numerous non-patrol units depending on the job assignment."