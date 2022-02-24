US ambassador to United Nations to speak at UW-Madison spring commencement

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will deliver the keynote address at the UW-Madison commencement ceremony on May 14.

Thomas-Greenfield will bring an inspiring story to Camp Randall Stadium, one that starts with her earning the first high school diploma in her family. She went on to Louisiana State University for her bachelor’s degree and moved to Madison for graduate work, a journey that took her north of the Mason-Dixon line for the first time.

She earned a master’s degree from UW–Madison in 1975 and credits her time on campus as when she developed an interest in sub-Saharan Africa, which has been the focus of her diplomatic career.

Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs during the Obama administration, leading U.S. policy on sub-Saharan Africa. When the Ebola outbreak erupted, she “led an international response that effectively slowed and stopped the pandemic,” according to UW-Madison.

She has maintained ties to UW throughout her 35-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service, speaking at African Studies Program events and launching the university’s Young African Leaders Initiative, which brings two dozen African leaders to campus for several weeks.

President Joe Biden nominated her to be ambassador shortly after he won the 2020 election. The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination a year ago Wednesday.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s remarkable journey reminds us that through adaptation, determination, and community, our greatest challenges may be converted into our greatest opportunities,” Pranav Srivastava, senior class president, said in a statement.

“As humanitarian crises of apartheid, genocide, and climate change persist around the world, we are excited to learn from Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s international approach to these issues and how we can apply her life experience as a model for our individual fights for human rights universally.”

The commencement ceremony is for bachelor’s, master’s and law degree candidates.

