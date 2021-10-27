US Supreme Court could impact 'letter from the grave' homicide case in Kenosha County

After two decades of litigation, it appears the question of the “letter from the grave” in the homicide case against Mark Jensen may again be in question.

Jensen, 62, is awaiting his second trial for the 1998 death of his wife, Julie, after his initial 2008 conviction was overturned following a series of state and federal appellate rulings. The courts ultimately found that the original trial judge erred in allowing Julie Jensen’s letter and voicemails about her suspicions that her husband was trying to harm her to be presented to the jury.

Appellate courts then overturned Jensen’s second conviction, which came when Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ruled in 2017 that the letter would again be allowed in. Kerkman then reinstated Jensen’s conviction without trial. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned that decision and sent Jensen back to Kenosha County for a third time with the mandate that the letter and voicemail not be allowed as evidence.

On appeal the, courts, including the state Supreme Court, have ruled that allowing a jury to consider the letter and voicemail as evidence violated Jensen’s Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses.

Prosecutors argue that Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze. Jensen has maintained his innocence, with the defense at his initial trial arguing that Julie Jensen had committed suicide.

As the court is preparing for a new trial for Jensen, prosecutors surprised Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas with word that the United States Supreme Court may be taking up the issue of the letter.

“I wasn’t aware that the Supreme Court was considering this,” Milisauskas said.

A ‘longshot’ request

In August, attorneys with the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to take up the issue of whether fear of a future crime would be “testimonial hearsay.” The state is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether Julie Jensen’s letter and voicemail should be considered as evidence.

The request was a longshot. The Supreme Court receives about 7,000 requests to review cases each year and takes only 100 to 150 of them.

But at a hearing last week, special prosecutor Robert Jambois told Milisauskas that since the court has now asked for a defense response to the state’s petition — and asked that they file that response more quickly than the deadline the defense has requested — it makes it more likely that the Supreme Court will take up the case. The court is asking for a defense response to be filed by Nov. 9.

Still, Jambois admitted, the likelihood that the Supreme Court will take up the case is remote enough that he suggested the Kenosha court continue to move toward trial. The case is now scheduled for a motion hearing in Milisauskas’s court on Jan. 10 and is on the calendar for trial in May 2022.

If the Supreme Court does decide to take up the case, the new trial will be put on hold.

Meanwhile, Jensen — who has been incarcerated throughout the many appeals — remains in jail on $1.2 million bond.