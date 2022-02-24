US Supreme Court won't hear case of Wisconsin man convicted of killing wife, opening door for new trial

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday means Mark Jensen, convicted of killing his wife, Julie, in December 1998 in Pleasant Prairie, will stand trial for a second time.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled without giving a specific reason that it would not hear the case, which lets stand a previous decision by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court that Jensen should receive a new trial.

Jensen, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2008 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, has a status hearing Monday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, the third judge to preside over the case.

Prior to Tuesday’s ruling, a final pre-trial hearing had been scheduled for April 8, with a jury trial set to begin May 23. Those two dates have since been removed from the calendar.

Jensen, now 62, has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail since April 12, 2021, on a $1.5 million bond. He had been incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun since his sentencing in 2008.

After a series of state and federal appellate court rulings, Jensen’s original conviction was overturned when it was ruled that Schroeder erred in allowing Julie Jensen’s “letter from the grave” and voicemails about her suspicions that her husband was trying to harm her to be presented to the jury.

Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley, whose only role in the original trial was briefly as a witness, said his office was disappointed to learn of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We’re disappointed that the Supreme Court didn’t take the case,” Graveley said. “We believe it would have been a great opportunity to sort of clarify that the letters, what we call the ‘dying declaration,’ would be finally admissible in this case.

“In light of that ruling, there is a status conference that is happening on Monday. We anticipate there will be some additional motions that will be filed by both sides, but probably also that some firm dates will start to be given. At this point, we expect the case to be tried again.”

Original conviction overturned

Prosecutors have argued that Mark Jensen, who has always maintained his innocence, poisoned his then-40-year-old wife with antifreeze, then smothered her in their Pleasant Prairie garage. At the original trial, which was moved to Walworth County, the defense suggested that Julie Jensen, who had sought treatment for depression, had committed suicide.

Jensen again was convicted in 2017 when Judge Chad Kerkman ruled the letter again would be allowed. Kerkman reinstated the original conviction without a trial, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court last year overturned that decision with a mandate that the letter and voicemails would not be allowed.

Where that letter stands in the upcoming trial remains to be seen, Graveley said, based on a number of motions that are expected to be filed.

“There’s been some motion work that was done before this case went through the appeals this time,” he said. “There have been some rulings made, and those rulings will be the basis of the next trial. What will happen next is the opportunity will be there for both sides to try the case again, so I expect that will happen.

“(Whether the letter) can be (a part of the case), it depends entirely on the court’s rulings. We expect it to be a piece of the evidence based on the state that the law is currently in nationally. We expect that will be admissible again. We have to await the court’s rulings and then go from there.”

The state again will be led by former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Jambois, who originally prosecuted the case and has returned as a special prosecutor. Jambois will be joined by Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill.

Court records show that Jensen has had 12 attorneys as the case has wound through the system. He’s currently listed as being represented by a team of five: Dustin Haskell, Jeremy Perri, Lauren Breckenfelder, Mackenzie Renner and Bridget Krause.