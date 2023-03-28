Richland County officials would like to see the UW-Platteville-Richland campus revived to meet workforce needs in the county, including providing a bachelor's of nursing degree and a teaching certificate, according to a proposal submitted to the University of Wisconsin System on Monday.
The suggestions come as the System pledged in January to continue talks with Richland County officials over what will become of the Richland Center campus. UW-Platteville developed a draft plan in December that would remove all in-person programming and limit the campus' role to online instruction without input from county officials, angering many.
The plan proposed Monday would also break the campus away from UW-Platteville, which absorbed it in 2018 as part of a consolidation that put all of the System's two-year campuses under the helm of one of its four-year universities. Under the proposal, Richland would return to something closer the quasi-independent status it enjoyed as a separate UW college. Officials said it could serve as a pilot to reverse declining enrollment at other two-year branches.
UW-Platteville also may not be on strong enough financial footing to bolster the Richland Center campus, as it faces its own structural deficit going into 2023-24. A fiscal recovery plan is in the works to keep its operating budget viable.
“It’s obvious that the experiment of placing UW-Richland under UW-Platteville’s management has ended,” said Richland County Board Member Shaun Murphy-Lopez, who drafted the plan with Education Committee Chair Linda Gentes. “It’s time to move on and look for a new model. We want UW System to come to the table with a new idea for oversight of UW-Richland.”
The proposal includes the possibility of leasing space to other Richland Center-area educational entities, reviving programming such as dual enrollment, under which high school students can take college classes before graduating, and recruiting more students.
The plan is a compilation of ideas collected from the community, Gentes said. In January, Richland County leaders held a listening session at which community members shared ways to preserve the campus' educational mission and appeal to System Vice President for University Relations Jeff Buhrandt and state elected officials to keep the facility relevant.
'This is going to end up in court': Community members sound off on UW-Platteville at Richland campus' future
In November, Rothman directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to shut down in-person classes at the Richland Center campus, starting July 1. Rothman’s directive follows years of declining enrollment that left the school with just 60 students last fall, a 90% reduction from 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.
Enrollment declines at the System’s two-year campuses prompted the Board of Regents to merge all of its two-year campuses with the System’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year. Richland Center and Baraboo were paired with UW-Platteville.
County leaders said they hope the proposal would increase economic opportunity for Richland County residents. Currently, one in five people in Richland County have higher education credentials, compared with 56% of people in Dane County and 32% of people in Milwaukee County.
“People with a bachelor’s degree earn $375 more per week than those with an associate degree, and they also earn $525 more than those with a high school diploma,” Murphy-Lopez said. “Offering bachelor’s degrees and associate degrees at UW-Richland puts more money in rural people’s pockets.”
Under the proposal, which will be discussed with System staff next week, the campus would add back the equivalent of six full-time jobs starting in July. The first phase would include installing a dean, a student services director and a part-time recruiter; additional phases of the staffing plan would add back an adviser, an international coordinator and a librarian.
General education courses and a rural environment program focusing on sustainable agriculture and forestry and conservation could also be added, according to the plan.
The plan would also tweak the 75-year lease between Richland County, which owns the campus buildings, and the System. East Hall would be taken over by the Richland School District for a possible charter school and the farmland north of the campus would be returned to the county to explore housing options. The System would retain use of all other buildings and UW Extension would move to Melvill Hall, one of the classroom and office buildings on campus.
In return, Richland County would remodel Melvill and other campus buildings while the System would provide updated furnishings and technology.
Possible funding streams include federal rural development grants that both Richland County and the System would apply for, a fundraising campaign and campus foundation dollars.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
