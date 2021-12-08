Utilities pledge national electric vehicle charging network by 2023

Wisconsin’s largest utilities have joined a coalition of more than 50 power companies pledging to build a nationwide charging network.

The National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC) announced this week it would install fast-charging stations “that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023.”

With participation from Alliant Energy, Madison Gas and Electric, We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corp. and Xcel Energy, the coalition's members serve most of the eastern and southern parts of Wisconsin.

The coalition hasn’t specified how many chargers are to be installed or where. Instead members agreed to “commit in good faith to establish a foundational EV fast charging network across their service territories using any approach they see fit.”

The idea is to fill in gaps along major travel corridors, eliminate “range anxiety” and generally make it easier for people to travel throughout the country in electric vehicles.

When paired with a cleaner electricity grid, EVs are seen as the best shot at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, now the single-largest source of U.S. carbon dioxide pollution.

“Powering our cars, trucks, buses and other modes of transportation with electricity is critical to reducing air pollution and carbon emissions and to improving the health of our communities and climate,” Clean Wisconsin’s Erik Kanter testified during a legislative hearing earlier this month. “However, communities will not see an increase in local electric vehicle use without an accompanying increase in access to local charging stations.”

Though they account for a tiny fraction of cars on the road today, Bloomberg NEF expects electric vehicles will account for 16% of all new vehicles sold by 2025, thanks to stronger and cheaper batteries, a wider array of offerings from manufacturers and proliferation of charging stations.

According to the Edison Electric Institute, the utilities’ trade association, more than 100,000 fast charging stations will be needed to support some 22 million electric vehicles expected to be on the roads by 2030.

“EEI and our member companies are leading the clean energy transformation, and electric transportation is key to reducing carbon emissions across our economy,” EEI President Tom Kuhn said in a statement announcing the venture.

A recent report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that while the nation’s EV infrastructure development is keeping up with the projected needs, more than half the fast charge ports are available only to Tesla drivers.

According to the Department of Energy’s alternative fuel database, Wisconsin has 375 EV charging stations primarily clustered in the largest cities. But only 55 currently have the fastest chargers and more than a fifth have limited hours or are available only to business customers or guests.

As part of its efforts, MGE is building a charging hub at East Washington Avenue and South Livingston Streets that will include eight generic fast-charge stations expected to be open to the public by the end of this year and eight proprietary Tesla chargers that are already operational.

Debbie Branson, MGE’s manager of electrification, said the utility is working to make it more convenient to drive electric vehicles, even for residents of multifamily housing developments that may not have built-in chargers.

“Electrification is a key strategy for reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero carbon electricity by 2050,” Branson said. “Quick and easy EV charging along major transportation corridors in the U.S. will help to enable the growth of cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.”

Alliant Energy has installed fast chargers in Fond du Lac, Beaver Dam and Mineral Point where users can charge their vehicles for free and is working to help independent charging vendors, grocery stores and gas station chains throughout its territories in Wisconsin and Iowa install additional charging stations, said spokesperson Melissa McCarville.

“Ultimately, we know the need for EV charging infrastructure is coming, fast,” McCarville said. “Alliant Energy is preparing now by actively developing and fine tuning our process using data to update and prepare our distribution system.”

Lorrie Lisek, executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities, applauded the effort to support increased adoption of electric vehicles.

Alliant, MGE and We Energies are all members of the coalition, which works to reduce dependence on imported oil and promote sustainable transportation options and has its own initiative to advance EV adoption.

“Many of these efforts serve to enhance the work taking place across the country by multiple public, private and nonprofit organizations at the local, state and national levels, including Clean Cities coalitions,” Lisek said.

Gregg May, transportation policy director for the environmental group 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, noted that like many EV coalitions, “they are still light on action.”

“Nevertheless it is promising to see the five big IOUs sign on,” May said. “It shows that there is real energy behind the movement and a desire to get the ball rolling.”

