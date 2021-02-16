Utilities propose $426 million investment in Kenosha solar farm with battery storage

And while the utilities are allowed to collect profits of close to 10% on their investments, they say the acquisitions will result in lower rates than if they continue operating those coal plants.

The PSC in December voted unanimously to authorize Chicago-based developer Invenergy to build the farm on about 1,500 acres in the town of Paris. Invenergy proposed including a 50-megawatt battery-storage system, which would be larger than any battery system currently deployed in Wisconsin.

The commission would have to approve the battery system, which would be among the largest in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Citizens Utility Board executive director Tom Content said the ratepayer advocacy group will have to explore the cost-effectiveness of the technology as it is the state’s first proposed battery-storage project.