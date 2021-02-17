Utilities seek $19.2 million pollution control for Columbia coal plant, set to close by 2025

Last year the Environmental Protection Agency revised its rule to require plants to convert to dry ash handling to prevent mercury and other toxins from leaching into groundwater or spilling into rivers, where they can accumulate in fish.

Under the new rule, the plant owners -- Alliant, Wisconsin Public Service Corp. and Madison Gas and Electric -- must stop sluicing coal ash and close the two ponds as soon as possible. So long as the plant continues to burn coal, that will require some other way to handle the ash.

The utilities say a portable closed-loop system can do the job for about $19.2 million, significantly less than other alternatives. Other ash handling systems would cost between $13 million and $35 million more, according to an application filed last week with the Public Service Commission.

The utilities could comply with the rule if they shut down the 1,100-megawatt plant and close the ash ponds in 2023, but according to the application, that would leave them short of their generation capacity requirements and they say short-term replacements would not be cost-effective.