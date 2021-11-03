Utility plans to swap coal for gas draws mixed reviews

Wisconsin moved another step closer to ending its reliance on coal this week, but environmental advocates warn continued dependence on fossil fuels remains a threat to the climate.

WEC Energy Group, parent company of the state’s largest utilities, announced Tuesday that it would stop burning coal by 2035, transitioning its remaining fossil fuel plants to natural gas.

That will also mean the end of coal-fired power for Madison Gas and Electric, which owns a small share of WEC’s 1,400-megawatt Elm Road Generating Station, the state’s newest and largest power plant.

MGE president and CEO Jeff Keebler said the decision moves the utility one step closer to its goal of producing carbon neutral electricity by 2050.

“Our continued transition away from coal and our significant investments in renewable energy represent our ongoing commitment to a cost‐effective clean energy transition that benefits all MGE customers and maintains MGE’s top-ranked electric reliability,” Keebler said in a statement announcing the plan.

It’s been a decade since MGE stopped burning coal at the Blount Generating Station, the utility’s only solely-owned coal plant. That plant now burns gas.

Earlier this year Alliant Energy announced plans to retire the state’s second-largest coal plant, the Columbia Energy Center near Portage, by 2025. MGE owns a small portion of that plant as well.

Monday’s announcement leaves just one coal-fired power plant not slated for retirement or fuel switching: Dairyland Power Cooperative’s 42-year-old JP Madgett Power Station, a relatively small 387-megawatt plant on the Mississippi River in Alma.

Utilities say natural gas is needed to enable the clean energy transition, providing on-demand power when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. But while gas releases less carbon dioxide when burned, the production and transportation releases far more potent greenhouse gases.

Reaction to the news was mixed.

Don Wichert, part of an MGE shareholders group that has pushed for more clean energy sources, said the switch “appears to be a reasonable step to reduce emissions and cost,” but noted the environmental problems with gas.

The Sierra Club, which has led a campaign to end the use of coal, blasted the move as “short sighted.”

“We’re glad WEC has seen the writing on the wall: the era of coal is over,” said state director Elizabeth Ward. “But we cannot replace one expensive and climate destroying fossil fuel with another.”

Don Ferber, a Sierra Club board member and MGE shareholder, said the utility should instead invest in less expensive renewable energy sources.

“I would be very concerned about potential future investments in gas with high costs and stranded assets,” he said. “In addition, when lifecycle impacts are taken into account, gas is pretty much as bad for climate change as coal. If MGE truly wants to be our community energy company, they need to continue to commit to a clean energy future, not return to their past reliance on fossil fuels.”

