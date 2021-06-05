UW Board of Regents elects Gov. Tony Evers-appointee in rare contested president election

In just the sixth contested election in University of Wisconsin System history, the UW Board of Regents elected an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as board president for the next year.

Ed Manydeeds, an Eau Claire attorney, defeated Michael M. Grebe, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, in a 10-8 vote. His election signals a shift to a more Democratic agenda for the state’s public universities after six years of Republican control of the board. Manydeeds was appointed to the board by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and was re-appointed by Evers in 2019.

Manydeeds’ presidency marks a milestone in diversity. As a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, he is the first Native American and just the second person of color to serve as board president in recorded System history. The last Regent president of color, Edward Hales, was an African-American elected in 1977 who served two years.

The Regents also unanimously elected Karen Walsh, another Evers appointee, to serve as the board’s vice president.

The 18-member board — which includes nine Evers appointees, seven Walker appointees, the state superintendent and the Wisconsin Technical College System board president — elected the officers at a Friday meeting on UW-Milwaukee’s campus.