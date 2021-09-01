UW Board of Regents eye changes to chancellor search committees

The UW Board of Regents may allow more campus community members to serve on chancellor search committees, potentially relaxing a rigid and controversial policy that faculty viewed as restricting their input on a critical task.

Current policy calls for a 10-member committee that includes five Regents, two faculty, one staff member, one student, and one community or alumni member. Regents at the time of the 2017 change said it would help streamline the hiring process but faculty saw the change as a top-down decision-making style typical of board members appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

With appointees of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers now controlling the board, a recently formed governance committee discussed removing the 10-member cap. The proposed policy discussed on Tuesday calls for chancellor search committees to include at least three Regents, as well as at least two faculty, one staff member, one student, and one community or alumni member. The change would allow for different committee sizes and configurations, including potentially having more faculty and staff than Regents.

“I think if we have a few more faculty members — one or two, maybe that’s all it would take — they’d get on board and see what we’re doing is in their best interest and the System’s best interest,” board president Ed Manydeeds said.