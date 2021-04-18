UW branch campuses 'at risk of closure' under bill giving tech colleges more freedom

The technical college system, however, doesn’t see itself in competition with UW. President Morna Foy views the bill as a way to create new education pipelines for people who aren’t pursuing education beyond high school.

For example, a returning veteran interested in earning an associate arts degree might find a technical college, where the average student age is 32, more appealing than a UW branch campus. A veteran living in Madison could easily enroll at Madison Area Technical College, but a veteran based in Waukesha or Wausau couldn’t pursue the degree because neither Waukesha County Technical College nor Northcentral Technical College offer associate arts degree programs.

“I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing for students,” Foy said in a statement. “Based on the input we’ve received from dozens of employers, local economic development agencies, and K-12 and (other) higher education partners, I believe it’s also the right thing for the communities we serve.”