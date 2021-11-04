UW branch campuses suffer steep enrollment losses, dropping 42% since merger

The University of Wisconsin System's small branch campuses continue to hemorrhage students with enrollment dropping 42% since a restructuring four years ago that was designed to keep them afloat by merging with nearby four-year schools.

Altogether, the System had 1,786 fewer students enroll this fall compared with 2020, or about a 1% decrease, according to preliminary figures released Thursday. That's less than the 2.3% decline reported nationally. And freshman enrollment was up nearly 4% compared to a 3% decline nationally.

"Clearly, we’re doing something right," interim System President Tommy Thompson told the UW Board of Regents at a meeting on the UW-Madison campus Thursday.

But the data present a dire picture at some of the small branch campuses, most of which are located in smaller towns with declining population rates that draw students from the area.

At UW-Platteville Richland, enrollment has dropped to 75 students this fall, down from 366 students when the restructuring took effect in 2018. Its parent campus, UW-Platteville, reported a 10% decline, the biggest drop among four-year schools.

University spokesperson Paul Erickson said the numbers were largely anticipated, noting the declining number of high school students in southwest Wisconsin.

Back in 1980, the UW Board of Regents discussed closing the Richland Center campus when enrollment was nearly 250 students but ultimately decided against the idea. Erickson said Thursday that closure is not being discussed.

"We have to look at some creative solutions for that campus," he said.

Administrators are aligning academic programs to match student interests with business needs, increasing marketing efforts and partnering more closely with local high schools, Erickson said.

The much less lively and far fewer campus tours that were offered last school year also played a role in this year's data, he said. Faculty normally chat with prospective students and ask them about their interests. But with most classes online, there were fewer opportunities for high schoolers to get a feel for what UW-Platteville is like.

Streamlining the number of UW campuses within the System has come up time and again.

But as the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum pointed out in a report published last winter, closing the small campuses would provide limited financial relief to the System's budget. The 13 branch campuses in 2019 received 2.1% of the $2.6 billion the System pulled in from tuition and state taxpayer money.

Thompson has called for a commission to study how the state delivers higher education. He has also floated the idea of merging some branch campuses that are located near a technical college, which hasn't been embraced by the state Technical College System.

Just three of the 13 branch campuses, all affiliated with UW-Green Bay, had enrollment rise from last fall.

One way in which UW-Green Bay has grown its branch campus enrollment is through the "Rising Phoenix" program, which allows students to pursue an associate degree while still in high school, Provost Kate Burns said. Depending on the particular high school, the dual enrollment program is funded either through the local school district or with a grant.

Because "Rising Phoenix" is only in its second year this fall, Burns said it's too early to tell where the roughly 500 students participating in the two-year program go on to college. The hope is they will continue their education at Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette or Sheboygan.

UW-Green Bay also has created bachelor's degree programs at its branch campuses, which was not an option before the merger. The additional programs "really seem to have resonated in the area," she said.

