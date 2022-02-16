UW campuses may drop mask mandate as soon as March 1

University of Wisconsin System campuses intend to drop their mask mandates as soon as March 1, officials announced Wednesday.

Citing a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, System President Tommy Thompson is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement no later than spring break, which at UW-Madison begins March 12.

Thompson pointed to campuses' high vaccination rates as another reason to drop the mask mandates. More than 95% of the campus community is vaccinated at UW-Madison.

The lifting of campuses' mask mandates will mark a significant change in UW's pandemic response. Masks were required indoors for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year and have been throughout this school year, too. The safety measure has brought a sense of comfort to many instructors.

Dane County’s mask mandate expires at the end of the month, the city-county health agency announced earlier this week.

Campus testing will remain available and campus officials will adjust policies as needed if circumstances change, Thompson said. Students and staff can still wear a mask if they wish.

In the three weeks since the spring semester started at UW-Madison, the university has reported close to 900 cases, according to UW's COVID-19 dashboard. That is likely an undercount because individuals who test positive using an at-home antigen test kit are not required to report their results to University Health Services.

This story will be updated.

