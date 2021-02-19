UW campuses planning for fall semester to be 'as close to normal as possible'

Meeting the 75% benchmark would represent a significant change from how classes are currently being delivered.

At UW-Madison, 82% of classes this spring semester are fully online, according to System data. That’s up from 64% of classes delivered remotely last fall.

In fact, every single UW campus increased its share of online classes this semester from what schools offered last fall.

Thompson, a former U.S. secretary of health and human services, acknowledged there are at least two students who have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant, which he called an “eye-opener” on the importance of ramping up vaccinations and continuing campus testing programs.

“We’ve got a job to do,” he said. “We’ve got to educate our students. And we’ve got to make sure the students want to come back.”

Some UW chancellors are aiming even higher than the System’s in-person goal of 75%, Thompson said.

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow laid out an enticing idea of what the fall semester could look like in a Thursday email to the campus community: Up to 95% of undergraduate courses taught face-to-face. Student groups meeting in person instead of over Zoom. Live music and theater. An active intramural sports schedule.