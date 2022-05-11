UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank: Campus survey shows unfinished work for marginalized groups

Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said a recent campus survey found that, while close to three-quarters of students report feeling safe and welcome on campus, disparities among students in marginalized groups represents "unfinished business" for her successor.

The university's 2021 Campus Climate Survey was conducted last fall and included input from more than 13,400 students. Initial results from the survey released on Monday show that close to three-quarters of students reported feeling welcome, respected and safe.

However, the survey also found, in most cases, students of color, those with disabilities, and students in the LGBTQ+ community were less positive about their campus experience — though their responses were largely favorable and the overall results were comparable to a previous survey conducted in 2016. Full survey results will be available this fall.

Speaking at her final media briefing before she departs to become president of Northwestern University, Blank said "the good news is nothing got worse," despite the COVID-19 pandemic that upended nearly every aspect of campus life.

"It’s clear that there do remain gaps between more marginalized groups and their degree of satisfaction and their sense of belonging and comfort on this campus," Blank said Wednesday. "I think we’ve done a number of things that have helped move the university forward, but as others have noted, we are a predominantly white institution in a predominantly white state and this is work that is going to be ongoing for a long time.”

The survey also found that 40% of respondents reported feeling comfortable contacting the University of Wisconsin Police Department if they had a problem, marking a considerable drop from 53% of respondents in 2016.

While both the 2016 and 2021 surveys found that 15% of students reported seriously considering leaving UW-Madison, the number of those students who cited the campus climate or culture as the primary reason increased from 40% in 2016 to 56% last year.

UW-Madison's next chancellor, who will be selected from five finalists later this month, will bring their own set of goals to campus to address challenges like those faced by marginalized groups, Blank said. She did not take questions about the ongoing chancellor search Wednesday, but did offer some advice for her successor.

"Persistence and stubbornness helps a lot," she said. "These problems are not problems that are going away, they are not issues that are going to get resolved by something you do next month and my best advice for the next person is to play the long game, think about where you want to be and figure out how you want to get there. It might take you multiple years.”

All five chancellor finalists visited campus last week. The 21-member search committee plans to make a recommendation to the full UW Board of Regents later this month, with the board making a decision soon after. Blank's final day as chancellor is May 27.

