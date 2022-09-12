UW doctor resigns as head of orthopedics after surgery center proposal denied

The longtime head of UW-Madison’s orthopedics department, whose payments from a medical device maker were the focus of federal probes and spurred more oversight of conflicts of interest, has resigned as chair after his boss denied his plan to start a surgery center largely owned by UW doctors.

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick stepped down as chair June 27 after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said he didn’t approve of Zdeblick’s plan in which he and other UW doctors would own 62% of a new ambulatory surgery center in the Madison area.

“The university has a strong interest in maintaining public trust; this interest is not served by permitting UW physicians to leverage their university positions for personal gain in the manner proposed,” Golden wrote to Zdeblick on June 24, according to letters the Wisconsin State Journal received last week in an open records request.

Golden also said the surgery center would “deprive” UW Health of “potential revenue.” Orthopedics is one of the health system’s top revenue generators.

Zdeblick, who remains a UW orthopedics professor and director of the UW Spine Center, came under considerable public scrutiny a decade ago after a U.S. Senate investigation revealed he got $34 million over 15 years from Medtronic, mostly in royalties for devices he invented.

He had already been criticized for publishing positive articles about Medtronic products in a journal he edited without disclosing such payments. The developments helped lead to the Physician Payments Sunshine Act, which requires drug and medical device companies to report payments to doctors.

The situation also helped lead the UW medical school to require faculty to report specific amounts of outside income instead of ranges ending with “more than $20,000.”

Zdeblick — whose main devices, the Z Plate and the LT Cage, are used in spine surgery — defended his payments in a 2013 interview with the State Journal, saying he was paid well for good ideas that improved medical care.

“They paid Bill Gates a lot of money for good ideas,” said Zdeblick, who became orthopedics chair in 2000. “They paid Steve Jobs a lot of money for good ideas ... Many patients come to me because I designed these things.”

Surgery center plan

According to letters in June between Zdeblick and Golden, Zdeblick proposed the ambulatory surgery center as “the only immediately viable solution” to what he called UW Health’s “critical lack of operating room availability.”

Zdeblick said he and other UW doctors would be members of an independent company, with Palm Coast, Florida-based SurgCenter Development a minority member. SurgCenter has more than 230 surgery centers, including five in Wisconsin.

The 7,000-square-foot facility, with two operating rooms, would be located within leased space in Dane County, wrote Zdeblick, who would be medical director. Patients would primarily be those whose insurance carriers “insist” upon an ambulatory surgery center for procedures, some of whom go to Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac or Stoughton Hospital, he said.

“Professional revenue” would flow to UW Health and any potential conflicts of interest would be “ethically managed,” Zdeblick said.

Golden wrote that Zdeblick had explained in an earlier discussion that he would own 20% of the venture and other physicians would each own 5% to 10%. Golden said the plan “may not move forward.”

The doctors, by remaining UW employees, would benefit from UW Health’s reputation, liability coverage and protections, and other resources, Golden said. That would violate state law and UW-Madison policies against using university positions for personal gain, he said.

Golden also said the center “would directly compete with UW Health’s business opportunities and interests.”

Capacity concerns

In an interview, Zdeblick said some UW Health operating rooms aren’t being used because of inadequate anesthesiology staffing. He said that includes an OR at East Madison Hospital, which opened in 2015 with a focus on orthopedics. The 56-bed hospital is increasingly being used for other types of patients, Zdeblick said.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter co-own the Madison Surgery Center, on Park Street, an ambulatory surgery center that provides several types of surgery, including in gynecology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Zdeblick said it is not equipped for joint replacements and spine surgeries.

“We don’t have enough ORs for the number of patients we need to take care of,” he said. “I was trying to solve a problem.”

Zdeblick, 65, said he will retire from UW at the end of the year and is no longer pursuing a surgery center. When asked if other UW doctors are still pursuing it, he said he wasn’t sure.

In an email, Golden said there are “intermittent issues with timely operating room access, as many health care organizations have also experienced, but at this point we do not have a systemic issue with getting patients in for needed operative care.”

Golden named Dr. Tammy Scerpella interim chair of orthopedics.

Wisconsin has 75 ambulatory surgery centers, including five in Dane County, according to the state Department of Health Services.

In addition to the Madison Surgery Center, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter co-own Transformations Surgical Center, in Middleton, which does cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

SSM Health owns ambulatory surgery centers on Regent Street and South Park Street. NovaMed Surgery Center, on Madison’s West Side, is owned by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Surgical Partners and does eye surgeries.