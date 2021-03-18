UW-Eau Claire to hold second federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Wisconsin

A federally supported mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open on April 8 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate staff and support services to run the center. Wisconsin has committed to providing at least 3,500 weekly vaccine doses from the state’s allocation for the site and up to 7,000 first doses weekly based on supply.

This is the second federal vaccination clinic announced in the state, in addition that started this week at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, and will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day. A third federal clinic has been discussed at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, but no announcement has been made.

Dane County, the state of Wisconsin and FEMA "remain in active conversations about planning for the potential of a mass vaccination site" at Alliant, Josh Wecott, chief of staff for Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said in a statement. "These conversations continue to progress and the parties are due to meet later this week to further the work that is well underway."