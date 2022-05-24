UW education dean Diana Hess to serve as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs

Diana Hess, dean of the UW-Madison School of Education, will become interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs on June 1, when Provost John Karl Scholz takes over as the interim chancellor, UW said on Tuesday.

Hess, who also is the Karen A. Falk Distinguished Chair of Education, will return to her dean role when new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin takes over on Aug. 4.

Mnookin, law school dean at UCLA, was unanimously approved as UW-Madison’s 30th chancellor, succeeding Rebecca Blank, who is leaving at the end of May to become the president of Northwestern University.

Mnookin was among five finalists to visit the campus, meet with campus officials and answer questions in public forums earlier this month. The other four were Ann Cudd, provost at the University of Pittsburgh; Marie Lynn Miranda, a University of Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer science professor and former provost; and Scholz.

“Diana has been a wonderful dean for the School of Education, so I am extremely pleased that she is willing to serve in this vital role for the university during this transition period,” Scholz said in a statement.

Hess, who was elected to the National Academy of Education in 2019, has served as dean of the School of Education since 2015.

Prof. Adam Nelson, senior associate dean for academic programs, will serve as interim dean of the School of Education while Hess serves as interim provost.

