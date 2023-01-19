UW-Green Bay's Corey King chosen to lead UW-Whitewater

After a year and a half of interim leadership, UW-Whitewater will have a permanent chancellor.

Corey King will be the third permanent chancellor in five years to lead the 11,000-student institution. King is the vice chancellor for university inclusivity and student affairs at UW-Green Bay.

He'll start at Whitewater on March 1 and earn a salary of $265,000.

The University of Wisconsin System announced the hiring Thursday.

Previously, King had worked in leadership roles in enrollment management and student affairs at Florida universities.

“I am excited to join the faculty, staff, students, and broader community as we continue to advance UW-Whitewater’s mission of being a ‘preeminent academic institution driven by the pursuit of knowledge, powered by a spirit of innovation, and focused on transforming lives,’” King said in a System statement.

System President Jay Rothman lauded King's commitment to student success and vision for UW-Whitewater in a statement.

“He’ll put student learning at the center of his work at UW-Whitewater, and we are looking forward to where his talents can take the university," Rothman said.

Finding a Whitewater chancellor for the long haul has been tough.

Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December 2018 following allegations her husband Alan “Pete” Hill sexually harassed female students and employees at the chancellor’s home — allegations a UW System investigation later confirmed were true. Kopper’s successor, Dwight Watson, resigned in June 2021 after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

UW-Whitewater has had two interim chancellors since: Jim Henderson, who resigned in April citing his disagreement with the System’s approach to a free speech survey, and Current Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth.

At the time of his departure, Henderson said he “felt like (he) could not encourage candidates to apply for the chancellor job” after the way System leadership handled the free speech survey.

Other finalists not selected include Chenoweth, previously UW-Whitewater’s provost; Minnesota State University-Mankato Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning Lynn D. Akey; Grand Valley State University Dean Paul Plotkowski; and Auburn University at Montgomery Provost Mrinal Mugdh Varma.

The System also is searching for a chancellor for UW-Platteville after former Chancellor Dennis Shields left to become the president of the Southern University System in Louisiana earlier this year. The two chancellor searches are the System’s sixth and seventh since 2018.

UW-Platteville’s search could be impacted by an order from Rothman in November to cease instructional programs at Richland Center, one of its branch campuses, after years of declining enrollment that left just 60 students enrolled this fall.