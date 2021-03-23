UW Health asking patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations as eligibility expands

The full list of medical conditions for which eligibility began Monday also includes: cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; chronic kidney disease; COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and immunocompromised state — a weakened immune system — from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines.

Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; and thalassemia, a blood disorder.

As of Monday, 25.3% of the state’s population and 30.9% of people in Dane County have had at least one dose, and 14.8% statewide and 18.9% in the county are fully immunized. About 20% of the population is under age 16, a group for whom no vaccine has been authorized.

The state’s daily average of COVID-19 cases has been about 400 the past two weeks. As of late last week, 55 cases of the B117 variant first identified in England had been reported in Wisconsin, along with one case of the B1351 variant first identified in South Africa.