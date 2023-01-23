 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW Health children's hospital seeks patient pooches to calm patients

  • Updated
Kiko up close

Kiko wears a green vest and UW Health identification tag in 2021 at American Family Children's Hospital through its Canine Health and Medical Pals, or CHAMPs, program.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Can your pooch snuggle and follow basic commands? If so, UW Health's American Children's Hospital offers a new opportunity for canine comforting and cuddling.

UW Health Kids is launching a Caring Canines program, which replaces its Pets Pals therapy program that started in 1996 and ended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers and their dogs make bedside visits and provide a calming influence, cuddle time and a feeling of normalcy for patients and families.

Kiko and her handler help sick children stay calm in face of medical procedures

“This program will allow us to expand our efforts to help patients and families cope with the stress and uncertainty of their time in the hospital," Katie Glass, child life education specialist, UW Health Kids, said in a statement. 

This program is different from the hospital's Canine Health and Medical Pals, or CHAMPs, facility dog program, where two specially trained dogs work alongside staff and carry out specific coping plans for certain patients.

Brianna Hampton and Kiko

Brianna Hampton, a child life specialist at American Family Children's Hospital, lives and works with Kiko, who in 2021 became the hospital's first full-time facility dog. 

For the new Caring Canines program, the hospital is looking for volunteers at least 18 years old who can bring their dog to visit at least twice a month for at least a year. 

The dogs must be able to: sit and lie down with only one command; stay until called with one command; walk loosely on a leash and not pull; be friendly with other dogs; perform commands without treats; not bark or whine much; and be up to date on all vaccinations.

To learn more and apply, go to: uwhealth.org/caring-canines.

