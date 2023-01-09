UW Health doctor sanctioned for role in orthopedic surgery death

A UW Health orthopedic surgeon has been ordered to take education courses after a patient died during surgery from receiving too much epinephrine, which is used to control blood loss.

The Wisconsin Medical Examining Board last month ordered Dr. Molly Day to take six hours of education in communications and root cause analysis after the Oct. 11, 2021 operation, in which the patient died shortly after his shoulder surgery began.

According to the medical board order, a nurse asked Day if she preferred a single-use vial containing 1 milliliter of epinephrine or a large, reusable vial containing 30 milliliters of epinephrine. Day said “either” and pointed to the larger vial, thinking the small amount of epinephrine needed could be drawn from it and mixed with an anesthetic used to control pain, the order said.

The nurse brought the 30 ml vial to a scrub technician, who drew all of it into a 30-cubic-centimeter syringe and made the syringe available for Day. After Day returned from washing up for the procedure, she injected the syringe into the patient, who quickly developed an abnormal health rhythm and died. The man was born in 1962.

According to the order, the scrub technician said she labeled the syringe “Epi,” but Day said there was no label on the syringe. Day provided sworn statements from two other orthopedic surgeons at UW Health saying syringes were inconsistently labeled.

Day is pursuing the education required by the medical board, and the nurse and scrub technician are still employed at UW Health, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said.

“Dr. Day remains a valued member of our faculty, and we are confident in the treatment she provides to our patients,” said Tamara Scerpella, interim chair of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services has a “pending matter” involving the nurse, said Jennifer Garrett, assistant deputy secretary of the department. Garrett said the state doesn’t license scrub technicians, and the only technicians on the list of licensed professions are chiropractic technicians.

The medical board issued an usually large number of disciplinary orders at its monthly meeting Dec. 21. Among the others:

Dr. David Eckerle’s license was limited based on an agreement he reached with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to curtail his prescribing of controlled substances and treatment of pain, according to his order. Eckerle, who used to work at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin in Madison, in 2021 agreed to pay $110,000 to settle federal civil allegations

that he wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances with no legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. Scott Stillwell’s license was suspended for 30 days and he was required to take three hours of professional ethics education after he falsely reported on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry that he, his wife and their children received COVID-19 vaccination,

. Stillwell, of Green Bay, used a medical assistant’s credentials without authorization to access the registry, the order said. After admitting the false information, he resigned from a clinic in De Pere. In July,

, a

in Suamico.

Dr. Steven Meress, of Fond du Lac, was reprimanded and he was ordered to take three hours of education in patient documentation after he treated a patient for persistent Lyme disease without proper informed consent,

. In 2015, the board disciplined Meress, with Fox Valley Wellness Center, for

and inadequate informed consent, requiring him to use a specified form for informed consent. In 2018, he provided such care without using the form, the order said.

Dr. Shawn Laibly’s license was suspended for 30 days and he was ordered to take eight hours of education in cervical procedures after a patient he operated on died two days later from septic shock,

. Laibly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Oshkosh whose LinkedIn page says he worked at Aurora Health Care, in March 2021 performed a procedure to obtain a sample for testing from a woman born in 1954 who complained of excessive vaginal bleeding. During the procedure, the woman’s uterine wall and rectum were injured, leading to the septic shock, or widespread infection, the order said.

Dr. Michael Kim, a colon and rectal surgeon in Oshkosh who still works at Aurora, was reprimanded for the same incident, during which he was on call,

. After discussing the patient’s situation with a doctor by phone, Kim recommended antibiotics and medical stabilization. He failed to see the patient in person or recommend additional surgery at the time, the order said.

“We immediately conducted a thorough internal investigation and took the appropriate steps,” Advocate Aurora spokesperson Krissy Lillie said in a statement for Aurora Medical Center – Oshkosh in response to an inquiry about Laibly and Kim.

Eckerle’s attorney, Stillwell and Stillwell’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment, and an attorney for Meress declined comment.