UW Health and Madison Area Technical College are starting a nurse apprentice program to help diverse medical and nursing assistants get nursing degrees and become registered nurses.

MATC, also known as Madison College, will provide instruction. UW Health nurse educators will oversee on-the-job training and clinical requirements for the four-year program, in which apprentices will pursue associate degrees in nursing and become eligible to take an exam to become RNs.

The program, under the oversight of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is aimed at addressing a nursing workforce shortage. It is targeted at racially, ethnically and socio-economically diverse people already working as medical assistants and nursing assistants. The first group, to be named this spring, is expected to include 16 people already working at UW Health, with future groups to include new employees.

“We need more nurses," Rudy Jackson, UW Health's chief nurse executive, said Thursday in a statement announcing the program. “That means we need to create a supportive path for future nurses to join this rewarding profession.”

The state faces a potential deficit of 20,000 nurses by 2040, DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said. “Innovative training programs like apprenticeships are the way we can support a strong workforce in the state of Wisconsin and connect job seekers to stable, sustainable career pathways," she said.

“Supporting our industry partners to meet workforce challenges is critical,” MATC President Jack E. Daniels said.

UW Health will cover tuition, books and supplies, as well as full-time salaries and benefits, for the apprentices. A donation from Verona-based electronic medical records maker Epic Systems Corp. is helping to support the program, UW Health said.

Apprentices will work as nursing assistants for the first two years of the program and as student nurses for the last two years. Those who graduate and pass the RN exam will get nursing jobs at UW Health.

UW Health started a medical assistant apprenticeship in 2018 and a nursing assistant apprenticeship in 2019. About 90% of the nearly 300 graduates of the programs have identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color. Nearly all have passed credentialing exams on their first try.

“By providing the resources many need to become nurses, we are breaking down barriers historically underserved populations face when pursuing careers such as nursing, and ultimately diversifying the nursing workforce which also benefits our patients," UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan said.