UW Health now asking patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

UW Health is moving to a self-scheduling model for COVID-19 vaccination and no longer reaching out to eligible patients, the organization said Monday.
With more than half of the state's population now eligible to receive a vaccine, UW Health will rely on patients to attest to their eligibility and schedule appointments through MyChart or at uwhealth.org/vaccine.
People with about 20 medical conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, including cancer, diabetes, moderate to severe asthma and being overweight or obese, became eligible for immunization Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That group is believed to include more than 2 million of the state's 5.8 million residents, on top of many others previously eligible.
The supply of vaccine UW Health has received from the state is a small fraction of what the health system needs to reach its patients in the community, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer.
“We are optimistic that the supply of vaccine will eventually increase, and our new scheduling format will allow us to be ready when it comes,” Pothof said in a statement.
If appointments are not immediately available at UW Health due to limited supply, UW Health encourages patients to seek vaccine from any provider they can, including local pharmacies.
The state has a list and map of vaccinators available online at go.madison.com/vaccinators and is a registry for appointments and a waiting list at vaccinate.wi.gov. A hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration is at 844-684-1064.
SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin and Madison's Veterans Hospital have vaccination information for their patients on their websites.
The full list of medical conditions include for which eligible began Monday also includes: cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; chronic kidney disease; COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and immunocompromised state — a weakened immune system — from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines.
Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; and thalassemia, a blood disorder.
As of Sunday, 25.2% of the state's population and 30.4% of people in Dane County have had at least one dose, and 14.7% statewide and 18.7% in the county are fully immunized. About 20% of the population is under age 16, a group for whom no vaccine has been authorized.