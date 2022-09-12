UW Health nurses, administrators approve agreement to avert strike

After days of state mediation followed by weekend discussions at the governor's mansion, UW Health nurses and administrators agreed to regularly discuss workplace concerns as a state agency, and the courts likely will determine if the health system can recognize a union the nurses have tried to revive.

The agreement, announced Monday outside of Gov. Tony Evers' office at the state Capitol, averts a three-day strike the nurses had planned for Tuesday through Thursday. It also calls for no additional strikes as the two sides regularly confer about staffing levels, work load and other concerns nurses said are threatening patient safety.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, which conducted mediation between the parties Wednesday through Friday, is expected to rule soon on whether UW Health can recognize and bargain with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, as Attorney General Josh Kaul said was possible in June. Either side can challenge the WERC ruling, which would take the issue to the courts.

“Starting this weekend, we have begun serious, meaningful and productive conversations with UW Health administration. Those discussions will continue," said Colin Gillis, a UW Health nurse and leader of the union effort, said at a news conference.

“We’re extremely pleased that we were able to work out an agreement to avert the workforce stoppage," said Dr. Alan Kaplan, UW Health CEO, “This agreement finally sets forth a path to resolve the (legal) question once and for all.”

Evers invited the parties to his residence Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday for talks that led to the deal. “It was just important to bring people together and to have them communicate directly with each other," he said.

The UW Hospital board approved the agreement, as did 97% of nurses who voted, officials said.

On Sept. 3, nurses gave administrators an official notice of their plan to strike this week, saying they seek quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union.

The 10-day notice, required by labor law, came after nurses said the previous week they voted to strike unless UW Health administrators agreed to recognize and bargain with their union, a request they have been making since December 2019.

SEIU has said UW nurses “have been struggling with a dangerous crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout, which has been aggravated by the pandemic and puts patient care at risk.” Some UW doctors and others have supported their cause.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s signature legislation, Act 10, banned collective bargaining for most public workers except for cost-of-living pay increases. At the time, UW Hospital administrators said the law abolished unions at the hospital even though they didn’t seek that action. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

In December 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, nurses announced they were restarting the union and asked the UW Hospital Board to voluntarily recognize it. The board and hospital leaders have repeatedly said the law doesn’t allow them to recognize and bargain with the union.

Unlike other public employees affected by Act 10, UW Hospital workers are not state or municipal employees. When the hospital became a public authority separate from the university in 1996, it acquired its own special status. How Act 10 and other laws apply to that status has been the subject of various legal memos.

After two memos last year from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council appeared to reach different conclusions, Kaul in June said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment through a voluntary collective bargaining process. Kaul’s opinion came at the request of Evers. Both are Democrats.

Kaplan on Monday said Kaul's opinion is not legally binding. "He’s not a court," Kaplan said. "We need a definitive answer. We feel it can only come from the courts.”

In January, SEIU said it gave Kaplan more than 1,500 cards signed by nurses supporting a union. SEIU says 2,600 nurses at UW Hospital would be in the bargaining unit.