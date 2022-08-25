UW Health nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike in September as they seek to regain union

UW Health nurses on Wednesday voted to authorize a three-day strike next month as they seek to regain union recognition lost in the wake of Act 10's passage in 2011, health care workers union SEIU Healthcare said Thursday morning.

The strike is set to run from 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Sept. 16, but the nurses said they are open to dialogue with the UW Health Board and recognition of their union would avoid the strike.

In June, more than two years after UW Hospital nurses asked managers to recognize the revival of a union lost after passage of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 Act 10, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment via a voluntary collective bargaining process.

Unlike other public employees affected by Act 10, which banned collective bargaining except for cost-of-living pay increases, UW Hospital workers are not state or municipal employees.

When the hospital became a public authority separate from the university in 1996, it acquired its own special status. How Act 10 and other laws apply to that status has accounted for most of the legal arguments over whether UW Health can recognize the union for collective bargaining.

At the time of Walker’s signature legislation, hospital administrators said they didn’t ask for the law to abolish unions at the hospital but that it did. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

In December 2019, shortly before the pandemic began, nurses announced they were restarting the union and asked the UW Hospital Board to voluntarily recognize it. Initially, the nurses called for a “meet and confer” process, which is what Madison Teachers Inc. and the Madison School District used after Act 10 to develop an employee handbook. Recently, the nurses have called for full collective bargaining of a contract.

The UW Hospital Board and hospital leaders have repeatedly said the law doesn’t allow them to recognize and bargain with the union.

Kaul’s nonbinding opinion came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in March asked him whether UW Hospital is prohibited under state law from voluntarily recognizing and engaging in collective bargaining with a union. The UW Hospital Board has repeatedly said it could not recognize or bargain with a union under state law.

“While this opinion runs contrary to statements in the legislative history, Legislative Council opinions and our own internal and external counsel’s review, we respect the Attorney General’s opinion and will be discussing these conflicting legal opinions with our Public Authority Board at its next meeting,” UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said in a statement at the time.

Amid that legal debate, nurses have drawn attention to what they say are difficult working conditions that threaten patient safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

They reiterated those concerns in the statement by SEIU Healthcare on Thursday, saying that “UW nurses have been struggling with a dangerous crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout, which has been aggravated by the pandemic and puts patient care at risk. They are calling for a union voice on the job so they can solve these critical problems and advocate for their patients, community, families and themselves.”

The nurses said that if they do strike, they will provide an official notice to UW Health at least 10 days in advance so the administration can make preparations to ensure patient safety.

“We’re striking to put an end to the vicious cycle of understaffing and burnout and to win a union voice so we can protect the health of our patients and each other,” Tami Burns, a registered nurse who has worked at UW Health since 2017, said in a statement. “I became a nurse because I believe deeply in helping people. Previously I served in the military and I see nursing — and the fight for our union — as a continuation of my service to my community and my country.

“I’ve cared for COVID patients throughout the pandemic, and my colleagues and I have seen more patient deaths than ever before in our careers. Compounding this brutal experience has been the almost total lack of support and resources from the UW Health administration. We’ve been suffering from extreme short staffing and cuts, and there’s a mass exodus of our talented nurses. Many of the nurses who’ve left have been medically diagnosed with PTSD, including myself. UW nurses must have a union so that we can stay in this essential profession we love and continue to be there for our patients.”

SEIU Healthcare said more than 1,500 nurses have signed cards saying they want a union, and the size of the union would be about 2,600.

“I’m striking so nurses at the bedside are involved in decision making about how we deliver patient care, not just executives in the boardroom,” Colin Gillis, a registered nurse at UW Health for five years, said in a statement. “Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain? I’m no longer willing to allow UW Health to put me in those impossible situations.

“I’ve worked on a COVID unit from the start of the pandemic, and it has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve also had experiences that will haunt me for the rest of my life. I remember one particularly tough night when we had to take a COVID patient down to the intensive care unit to say his last goodbyes to his child, who was dying from the virus. While we were putting our lives and our families’ lives on the line for our patients, the UW Health administration didn’t treat us as essential, but expendable. They didn’t include frontline nurses in decisions about protective equipment, staffing, training, retention or safety. They continue to treat us this way. Only with a union voice can we solve systemic problems so our community gets the care they deserve.”