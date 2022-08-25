UW Health nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike in September as they seek to regain union

UW Health nurses authorized a three-day strike next month, ratcheting up an attempt to regain a union lost after a 2011 state law, amid what organizers call a “dangerous crisis of understaffing” made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses voted Wednesday to strike from 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Sept. 16 but said the UW Hospital Board could avoid the strike by recognizing the union. Otherwise, nurses will provide a 10-day notice of the strike so administrators can prepare, as required by labor law.

“UW nurses have been struggling with a dangerous crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout, which has been aggravated by the pandemic and puts patient care at risk,” SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the union trying to organize the unit, said in a statement Thursday. “They are calling for a union voice on the job so they can solve these critical problems and advocate for their patients, community, families and themselves.”

In a statement, UW Health called the decision to strike “disappointing” and said a strike would be “unpleasant for patients and for our staff, but we will get through it.”

The union could petition the state for recognition, which would “move us closer to getting a definitive answer from the courts on whether UW Health can legally recognize and bargain with a union,” UW Health said.

Compensation, especially for nurses, is “among the best in the region,” staffing ratios are “among the best in the nation,” and the nursing turnover rate is roughly half the national average, UW Health said.

“No national advocacy campaign can take away the fact that UW Health is a great place to work with the highest quality care in Wisconsin,” the statement said.

Act 10 aftermath

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s signature legislation, Act 10, banned collective bargaining for public workers except for cost-of-living pay increases. At the time, UW Hospital administrators said the law abolished unions at the hospital even though they didn’t seek that action. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

In December 2019, shortly before the pandemic began, nurses announced they were restarting the union and asked the UW Hospital Board to voluntarily recognize it. The board and hospital leaders have repeatedly said the law doesn’t allow them to recognize and bargain with the union.

Unlike other public employees affected by Act 10, UW Hospital workers are not state or municipal employees. When the hospital became a public authority separate from the university in 1996, it acquired its own special status. How Act 10 and other laws apply to that status has been the subject of various legal memos.

After two memos last year from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council appeared to reach different conclusions, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in June said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment through a voluntary collective bargaining process.

Kaul’s nonbinding opinion came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in March asked him whether UW Hospital is prohibited under state law from voluntarily recognizing and engaging in collective bargaining with a union.

On Thursday, UW Health’s statement said: “The Attorney General has said he believes we can, but by his own admission states that his opinion is not law and that only the courts or the legislature can provide a conclusive answer. UW Health will not violate the law.”

Amid the legal debate, nurses have drawn attention to what they say are difficult working conditions that threaten patient safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In January, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said it gave UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan more than 1,500 cards signed by nurses supporting a union. SEIU says 2,600 nurses at UW Hospital would be in the bargaining unit.

The union on Thursday declined to specify how many nurses voted Wednesday to strike, saying it was “hundreds.”

SEIU also represents nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison. Nurses at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison don’t have a union.

While the nationwide shortage of nurses could help UW Health nurses in their move to strike, large hospitals typically go to considerable lengths to counter such actions, said Steve Striffler, director of the Labor Resource Center at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

“Intuitively, it should translate into increased leverage for workers and particularly workers in hospitals,” Striffler said. “But it doesn’t lead administrators or owners of these hospitals to lay down and let themselves get walked over. It’s still a very contentious set of labor negotiations.”

In Worcester, Massachusetts, nurses at St. Vincent Hospital, owned by the large, Dallas-based company Tenet Healthcare, last year went on strike for nine months, with the hospital bringing in replacement workers.

Unlike Tenet, UW Health doesn’t have numerous facilities in many states. Along with UW Hospital and related facilities, it owns SwedishAmerican Health System in Rockford, Illinois. Striffler said that could make it harder for UW to find backup staff.

“The question is, given the (nursing) shortage, whether the University of Wisconsin Hospital can pull that off or not,” he said.

National trend

Nurses around the country, including this month in Minnesota, have vowed to strike, saying hospitals are understaffed and nurses are overworked.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, which only tracks strikes involving 1,000 or more workers, said there were 16 such strikes last year, four of which involved unions representing health care workers.

At least seven health care organizations in California have seen workers vote to strike this year, with most of the strikes averted through negotiation, according to the news outlet Healthcare Dive.

Even before the pandemic, Wisconsin faced a projected shortage of about 11,600 nurses by 2030 as an aging population is expected to need more care, according to a state Department of Workforce Development report in May 2020.

As the pandemic intensified last year, 10.8% of hospital nursing jobs became vacant, the highest level since 2005, according to a Wisconsin Hospital Association report in March. For nursing assistants, the vacancy rate was 17.2%, the highest of any health care role, up from an average of 9.7% the previous five years. For licensed practical nurses, the vacancy rate last year was 11%, up from about 7.3% in recent years.

“We’re striking to put an end to the vicious cycle of understaffing and burnout and to win a union voice so we can protect the health of our patients and each other,” Tami Burns, a registered nurse who has worked at UW Health since 2017, said in a statement.

Burns said she and her colleagues have seen many patient deaths during the pandemic. “Compounding this brutal experience has been the almost total lack of support and resources from the UW Health administration. We’ve been suffering from extreme short staffing and cuts, and there’s a mass exodus of our talented nurses. Many of the nurses who’ve left have been medically diagnosed with PTSD, including myself.”

Colin Gillis, a registered nurse at UW Health for five years, said in a statement that nurses at the bedside need to be involved in decision making about patient care. “Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain?”