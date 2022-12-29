UW Health plans outpatient surgery center on Madison's Far East Side

UW Health plans to build an ambulatory surgery center attached to its hospital on Madison’s Far East Side, a move that comes after a prominent UW doctor resigned after proposing such a facility and as other providers are planning similar centers in the area.

The UW Hospital Board last week approved an initial plan for an ambulatory surgery center to open in 2024, connected to UW Health’s 56-bed East Madison Hospital, which opened in 2015. The hospital is in the American Center Business Park east of Interstate 39-90-94 and north of Highway 151, where UW Health is also building a six-story clinic and has a 50-bed rehabilitation hospital.

A “significant percentage” of the outpatient procedures at the surgery center are expected to involve orthopedics, such as joint replacements and spine surgeries, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. Other types of surgeries for which inpatient hospital stays are not required also will be performed there, said Benzel, who said a cost estimate wasn’t available because the project is still taking shape.

The facility, for which a final plan is expected to go before the hospital board within a few months, will “address a significant, growing and currently unmet need for surgical services throughout the region” and “add a convenient and affordable option for patients,” UW Health said in a statement.

Chair resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick, chair of UW-Madison’s orthopedics department, resigned from that position in June after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, rejected Zdeblick’s plan in which Zdeblick and other UW orthopedic surgeons would own 62% of a new ambulatory surgery center.

Zdeblick didn’t respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment about UW Health’s surgery center announcement. Earlier, he said he would retire as a UW orthopedics professor at the end of this year.

According to letters the Wisconsin State Journal received in an open records request, Zdeblick told Golden earlier this year he and other UW doctors wanted to be members of an independent company, with Palm Coast, Florida-based SurgCenter Development a minority member. Their proposed facility was “the only immediately viable solution” to what Zdeblick told Golden was UW Health’s “critical lack of operating room availability.”

“We don’t have enough ORs for the number of patients we need to take care of,” Zdeblick told the State Journal in September.

Golden told the State Journal then that there are “intermittent issues with timely operating room access, as many health care organizations have also experienced.” He told Zdeblick his plan would violate rules against using university positions for personal gain.

“The university has a strong interest in maintaining public trust; this interest is not served by permitting UW physicians to leverage their university positions for personal gain in the manner proposed,” Golden wrote to Zdeblick on June 24.

Golden also said the surgery center would “deprive” UW Health of “potential revenue.” Orthopedics is one of the top revenue generators for most health systems.

New group

Meanwhile, 11 orthopedic surgeons who have been working for SSM Health in Madison, Janesville and Baraboo are leaving to start an independent practice, expected to open in Madison next week, according to the group’s leader.

The group — to be managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo — plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center in Dane County within two years, its leader, Dr. Jason Sansone, told the State Journal in November.

Additional surgery centers are planned, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region, Sansone said. He and a HOPCo spokesperson declined this week to provide updated details about the new practice.

SSM Health has also been planning to build an ambulatory surgery center for orthopedics, in Sun Prairie, the organization said in a lawsuit in November against Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, another of the departing surgeons. Spokesperson Kim Sveum on Wednesday declined to say whether SSM Health still plans to build the facility.

Wisconsin has 75 ambulatory surgery centers, including five in Dane County, according to the state Department of Health Services.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter co-own the Madison Surgery Center, on Park Street, which provides several types of surgery, including in gynecology, ophthalmology and orthopedics.

UW Health and Meriter also co-own Transformations Surgical Center, in Middleton, which does cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

SSM Health owns ambulatory surgery centers on Regent Street and South Park Street. NovaMed Surgery Center, on Madison’s West Side, is owned by Brentwood, Tennessee-based Surgical Partners and does eye surgeries.