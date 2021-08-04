UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees

UW Health is requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the organization said Wednesday, following similar decisions by several other health care systems in Wisconsin and pleas for health care worker vaccine mandates from many health care groups.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter said it was still considering a mandate, while SSM Health announced a mandate in late June. The Department of Veterans Affairs, which includes the Madison Veterans Hospital, issued a mandate last week, saying employees had eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.
Advocate Aurora Health also announced a mandate Wednesday, requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
About 90% of UW Health’s staff is fully vaccinated, but "there is room for further improvement and there is an opportunity to send a good message to patients, staff and the broader community," UW Health said in a statement.
“As we confront the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin, driven by the delta variant, we want to do everything possible to protect our staff, our patients and our community," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health.
Like many hospital systems, UW Health requires annual flu shots for employees.
As part of UW Health’s new policy, providers and staff must start their COVID-19 vaccination no later than Oct. 1 and receive a second dose — or final dose for single-dose vaccines — by Nov. 1. Staff who have a documented medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated or a religious conviction as defined in state law can file for an exemption to the vaccine requirement.
At Meriter, "We are actively reviewing our policy around vaccine mandates and expect to have an update to share yet this week," spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.
St. Louis-based SSM Health became the first hospital group with a presence in Wisconsin to announce a mandate. It owns St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Dean Medical Group and other entities in the state.
SSM Health is requiring COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September for its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers.
Other health care organizations that have announced mandates include Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic Health System and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Froedtert Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System and ProHealth Care also have mandates, according to Wisconsin Health News.
Last week, more than 50 national health care organizations called for health care employers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. On Monday, the Wisconsin Medical Society joined them.
“Health care needs to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19,” said Wisconsin Medical Society COVID-19 Task Force Chairman David Letzer. “The only hope to beat this virus is through a significant increase in vaccinations. Mandates similar to what we already have in place for measles or influenza are needed. It’s time for all health care employers to lead by example, do the right thing and take this necessary next step.”