UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Like many hospital systems, UW Health requires annual flu shots for employees.

As part of UW Health’s new policy, providers and staff must start their COVID-19 vaccination no later than Oct. 1 and receive a second dose — or final dose for single-dose vaccines — by Nov. 1. Staff who have a documented medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated or a religious conviction as defined in state law can file for an exemption to the vaccine requirement.

At Meriter, "We are actively reviewing our policy around vaccine mandates and expect to have an update to share yet this week," spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.

St. Louis-based SSM Health became the first hospital group with a presence in Wisconsin to announce a mandate. It owns St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Dean Medical Group and other entities in the state.

SSM Health is requiring COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September for its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers.