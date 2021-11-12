UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for transplant patients

UW Health is joining a growing number of organ transplant programs in requiring patients to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get transplants or be put on organ waiting lists.

The Madison hospital’s policy, starting next Monday, requires patients on the transplant waiting list to get a first dose of vaccine by Dec. 15 and a second dose, if needed, by Jan. 14. If not, they’ll be changed to “inactive status,” meaning they won’t receive organ offers and can’t get living donor transplants.

People not yet on the waiting list will need to be vaccinated before being added to the list, UW Health said.

“This new policy reflects our commitment to patient safety and our respect for the donors and families who’ve made the selfless decision to give others the gift of life,” Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director of the UW Health Transplant Center, said in a statement Thursday. “It is unfortunate that transplant recipients — because of the anti-rejection drugs they need — are put at far greater risk than others for severe illness or death from COVID-19. We believe that requiring vaccination for COVID-19, just as vaccinations are required for other infectious diseases, gives our recipients the best odds for surviving and thriving once they receive their transplant.”

Exceptions may be made for people deemed too ill to wait for the completion of the vaccination process, UW Health said. They can be put on the waiting list or get a transplant with the acknowledgment of the increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, the hospital said. In such cases, vaccination will be required after transplant surgery as soon as recommended by the medical team.

The American Society of Transplant Surgeons in August endorsed COVID-19 vaccine requirements for transplant candidates.

“It is a matter of active debate,” Dr. Deepali Kumar, an expert in transplant infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and president-elect of the American Society of Transplantation, told Kaiser Health News in October, when UW Health said it was considering a requirement. “It’s really an individual program decision. In many programs, it’s in flux.”

UW Health said that in a study of 482 unvaccinated transplant recipients who contracted COVID-19, 78% had to be hospitalized. Among them, 20.5% died.

The hospital is encouraging booster shots for transplant patients and COVID-19 vaccination for living kidney and liver organ donors. Vaccination may be required for some living donors.