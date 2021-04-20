UW Health says it did most paired kidney exchanges in U.S. last year

The UW Health Transplant Center performed 64 paired kidney exchanges last year, which the organization said Tuesday was more than any other transplant center in the country.
That is on top of UW Hospital giving organ transplants to a record 548 patients last year, including a record 315 people who received kidneys, even though the COVID-19 pandemic led doctors to shut down elements of the transplant program for parts of the year.
Paired kidney exchanges allow people who need kidneys and their willing but mismatched living donors to swap organs with other incompatible pairs to find suitable donors for the recipients.
Kidney exchanges involving more than two recipients are called transplant chains. In 2015, UW Health participated in the longest kidney chain ever completed, involving 25 transplant centers and including 70 surgeries.
“The fact that we were able to facilitate so many paired kidney exchanges, despite having to temporarily close our living donation program twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, speaks volumes about the commitment of this entire transplant team, particularly the surgical, medical and nursing leaders and their staff,” Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director of the transplant center, said in a statement.
Paired kidney exchanges can improve overall transplant quality and reduce waiting times for patients needing kidney transplants, studies show. UW Health does paired kidney exchanges through the National Kidney Registry, which facilitates more than 450 paired kidney exchange transplants annually.
“What the UW Health Transplant Center was able to accomplish during the pandemic is nothing short of phenomenal,” Garet Hil, founder and CEO of the National Kidney Registry, said in a statement.