UW Health is among three health care providers using artificial intelligence developed by Microsoft Corp. to draft message responses in electronic medical records by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp., the companies said Monday.

"A good use of technology simplifies things related to workforce and workflow," Chero Goswami, chief information officer at UW Health, said in a statement. "Integrating generative AI into some of our daily workflows will increase productivity for many of our providers, allowing them to focus on the clinical duties that truly require their attention."

Microsoft and Epic said they are expanding their strategic collaboration to integrate AI into health care by combining Microsoft's Azure AI platform with Epic's software.

UW Health, along with UC San Diego Health and Stanford Health Care, are among the first organizations to use the technology to automatically draft message responses.

Another AI program will bring natural language queries and interactive data analysis to SlicerDicer, Epic's self-service reporting tool, the companies said.

That should make it easier for health care organizations "to identify operational improvements, including ways to reduce costs and to find answers to questions locally and in a broader context," said Seth Hain, senior vice president of research and development at Epic.