UW Hospital set transplant records in 2020 despite COVID-19

The pandemic also created challenges for those who handle organ donors. Doctors and others who fly in small airplanes to retrieve organs at hospitals around the state had to be quickly outfitted with protective equipment, said Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, associate medical director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation.

Sensitive conservations with loved ones to confirm consent for organ donation had to be done by Zoom or with medical staff wearing masks and face shields, Neidlinger said.

“Neither are ideal,” she said. “But our team was able to overcome it, and the families in Wisconsin are really generous.”

Even though active COVID-19 rules out organ donation, UW Hospital did have one donor who recovered from a coronavirus infection, tested negative and died from another cause, Neidlinger said. Doctors at UW and two other centers published their experiences, in the journal Transplant Infectious Disease, with six such donors from whom 13 organs were transplanted with no COVID-19 transmission.

Anderson said 68% of last year’s organ donors at UW had registered through the state Division of Motor Vehicles or at donatelifewisconsin.org. Doing so makes the process much easier, he said.