UW-Madison: All unvaccinated students, employees required to test weekly

All unvaccinated UW-Madison students and employees will need to be tested weekly for COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday.

The policy expands UW-Madison’s position on testing heading into another academic year disrupted by the pandemic — and particularly the highly contagious delta variant.

Previously, the university stipulated only unvaccinated students living in campus housing would need to undergo weekly screenings this fall semester, but the new policy now includes all unvaccinated students, regardless of whether they live on or off campus, and unvaccinated employees.

“As the university has done throughout the pandemic, we’re adapting our approach as needed to respond to changes in COVID-19 activity,” the university said in a statement. “The continuing high rate of infection due to the delta variant makes this expanded testing requirement necessary.”

Those who are vaccinated but haven’t provided proof also need to be tested weekly. The testing requirement takes effect Aug. 30.