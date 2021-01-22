UW-Madison asks for patience as new COVID-19 testing program comes with learning curve

Coming back for another test would be a bit of an inconvenience, especially once the semester is underway, Carter said. More concerning to her was standing inside the testing site, unmasked, for about five minutes as she accumulated enough saliva for her sample while others around her did the same.

“It makes me a bit uncomfortable,” she said, adding that the nasal swab testing took far less time.

The learning curve isn’t unusual with a new testing method, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said. Each test site was evaluated for safety by several university offices and, with practice, saliva collection should take three minutes or less.

When performed correctly, sample submission involves drooling into a funnel fitted over a collection tube, so there shouldn’t be any “spitting, forceful throat clearing or other expulsive actions.” She encouraged individuals to wear masks while “pooling saliva” before drooling into the funnel.

As much as possible, staff are asking individuals to redo their tests immediately if they recognize the sample may be rejected, McGlone said.

Some students have wondered what, if any, repercussions they will face for skipping testing.