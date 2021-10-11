 Skip to main content
UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

  • Updated
Rebecca Blank in office

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, photographed in her Bascom Hill office, in 2018 when she celebrated her five-year anniversary at UW-Madison.

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

After nearly a decade at the helm of UW-Madison, leading the university through budget cuts, political battles and a pandemic, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving at the end of the school year to become the first female president of Northwestern University.

Rebecca Blank mug 9-15 (copy)

Blank

“Leading UW–Madison and serving the people of Wisconsin has been an honor and a privilege," Blank said in a Monday statement announcing her departure. “Now it’s time to let someone else step into leadership."

Blank, 66, has deep ties to Northwestern and the Chicago area, serving as a faculty member in the university's economics department from 1989 to 1999 and directing the Joint Center for Poverty Research. She was married in Chicago and her daughter attended Northwestern as a student. 

Blank, now serving in her ninth school year, took over as chancellor in 2013, the same year an in-state undergraduate resident tuition freeze began. She leaves Madison with the freeze lifted though the UW Board of Regents opted not to raise tuition this school year, reflecting the strained financial landscape under which she has led. 

3 ways Rebecca Blank's move to Northwestern will impact Badgers athletics

Under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s leadership, lawmakers cut hundreds of millions in state money from the University of Wisconsin System, stripped tenure protections from state law and approved legislation shifting power away from faculty and toward the Regents, which was controlled by Walker appointees for most of Blank’s tenure.

In Blank’s chapter of a 2018 book titled "Leading Colleges and Universities: Lessons From Higher Education Leaders,” she described leading under a near "constant state of crisis.” The biggest challenge for her and senior staff, she wrote, was simultaneously crafting long-term strategic plans while also putting out weekly fires that generated substantial press and social media attention.  

UW-Madison chancellor asks Scott Walker to veto tenure, shared governance changes

“She’s done so well under unbelievable constraints,” UW-Madison professor Tim Smeeding said. “She leaves us in really solid footing.”

Smeeding, who met Blank at an academic conference in 1983 because of their shared research interest in poverty economics, has been a colleague and friend of Blank’s for nearly four decades.

Leading a private research university like Northwestern will come with significant advantages. Negotiating with Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature was among the most draining aspects of her job, Smeeding said. In Evanston, she will report directly to the Board of Trustees and can be more proactive with her agenda.

“She’s been under a defensive posture pretty much since she came here,” he said. 

Blank’s salary, roughly $600,000, will also significantly increase. Her Northwestern predecessor, Morton Schapiro, made about $1.2 million in base pay in 2018, with $700,000 in additional compensation, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s database on executive leadership pay.

UW-Madison chancellor on campus reopening: 'I'd make same decision again'

What stands out most to Smeeding is just how long Blank has lasted despite the challenging circumstances. 

According to a 2016 study by the American Council on Education, college presidents typically stay for 6 1/2 years. Tenures are even shorter at public institutions.

Blank's time as chancellor is the longest since Irving Shain, who served for nearly a decade until his retirement in 1986, according to the university. She has the second longest tenure of any current Big Ten public institution president or chancellor.

While Smeeding is sad to see her go, he said the timing seems opportune. The Legislature passed the state’s two-year budget this summer, the university’s finances are in good shape even after the pandemic caused hundreds of millions in losses and Washington Monthly recently declared UW-Madison the best public university in the country.

After facing financial disaster, outlook improves for UW campuses

Among other accomplishments UW-Madison officials highlighted in Monday's announcement of Blank's departure were:

  • Record-high graduation rates that place the university among the top 10 of public universities
  • Reducing the graduation gap between white undergraduate students and students of color nearly in half over the last 10 years
  • Launching a full-tuition scholarship program for more than 4,000 Wisconsin students whose families earn less than $60,000 annually
  • Recently concluding a $4 billion fundraising campaign, the most successful in UW-Madison history
  • Establishing 255 new endowed faculty positions, an increase of 300%
  • Enrolling the most recent freshman class that includes just over a quarter of students identifying as people of color, an all-time high
  • Achieving a 93% COVID-19 vaccination rate on campus this fall without a mandate

“It was always my goal to leave this university stronger than when I came and I believe that together we have achieved that," Blank said. 

The University of Wisconsin System is already in the midst of searching for its next president. The Regents expect to identify interim System President Tommy Thompson's successor sometime this winter.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether the Regents intend to have someone in place by the time Blank steps down this summer or whether an interim chancellor would be appointed instead.

Regents President Ed Manydeeds said he appreciated that Blank will stay on through the end of the school year.

"The impact of her leadership has been felt throughout the UW System and entire state, and she will be sorely missed," he said.

This story will be updated. 

