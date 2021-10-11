UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

"Chancellor Blank is a distinguished leader and economist who has always been a fierce advocate for continuing UW-Madison’s proud tradition of excellence in research and innovation, especially in the midst of political headwinds and budget cuts during her time at the UW. I’m grateful for Chancellor Blank’s leadership during her near-decade as chancellor at UW-Madison, and I wish her all the best as president of Northwestern University." — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers

“Chancellor Blank is an extraordinary leader whose commitment to the Wisconsin Idea, including her efforts to expand the University’s outreach to every corner of the state, have UW-Madison well-positioned for success in the future. The impact of her leadership has been felt throughout the UW System and entire state, and she will be sorely missed. I appreciate that she will continue as chancellor through this academic year as we prepare for a transition and know she will continue her record of excellence at Northwestern.” — UW Board of Regents President Ed Manydeeds

“The University of Wisconsin is one of the finest universities in the world, and Chancellor Blank’s tenacious advocacy and strong leadership have helped build on that legacy during her tenure. On behalf of the University of Wisconsin System, I want to thank her for her service to our state and wish her well at Northwestern.” — Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson

"I have greatly appreciated the chancellor’s calm unflappable demeanor and smart, practical approach to many challenges facing the UW and our community over these past nine years. She had a tough job and she did it well in a very collaborative manner. Her wry sense of humor will also be missed." — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

“Many thanks to Chancellor Blank for serving the people of Wisconsin and for her leadership at the university. During her eight year tenure, Chancellor Blank has been committed to educational excellence, academic innovation, and enhancing community and business outreach.” — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

“For more than eight years, Chancellor Blank has served our state’s flagship university exceptionally and effectively while ensuring students were well-positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. As an economist and former U.S. Commerce Secretary, she brought tremendous insight to understanding and engaging with the business community. As a fierce advocate for research, she also supported innovation both on and off campus, ensuring Greater Madison grows as a place that solves global challenges for years to come." — Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon

"At a time when federal R&D spending has leveled off and even decreased in some categories, the UW-Madison’s research expenditures have continued to expand. In the fiscal year ending June 30, the university recorded an increase of more than 100 grant proposals compared to the previous year, demonstrating a breadth and depth of innovation. The UW-Madison also received $1.5 billion in federal grants, up 15% over the prior year...From the life sciences to engineering, and from computer sciences to other physical and social sciences, the UW-Madison continues to produce the kind of research that transfers into the Wisconsin, national and global economies. This has been accomplished through a combination of funding sources, including generous private donations, and despite the fact the UW-Madison remains the nation’s only major university without its own bonding authority." — Wisconsin Technology Council President Tom Still