UW-Madison chancellor headed to Northwestern in 2022

After nearly a decade at the helm of UW-Madison, leading the university through budget cuts, political battles and a pandemic, Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving at the end of the school year to become the first female president of Northwestern University.
“Leading UW–Madison and serving the people of Wisconsin has been an honor and a privilege," Blank said in a Monday statement announcing her departure. “Now it’s time to let someone else step into leadership."
Blank, 66, has deep ties to Northwestern and the Chicago area, serving as a faculty member in the university's economics department from 1989 to 1999 and directing the Joint Center for Poverty Research. She was married in Chicago and her daughter attended Northwestern as a student.
Blank, now serving in her ninth school year, took over as chancellor in 2013, the same year an in-state undergraduate resident tuition freeze began. She leaves Madison with the freeze lifted though the UW Board of Regents opted not to raise tuition this school year, reflecting the strained financial landscape under which she has led.
Under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s leadership, lawmakers cut hundreds of millions in state money from the University of Wisconsin System, stripped tenure protections from state law and approved legislation shifting power away from faculty and toward the Regents, which was controlled by Walker appointees for most of Blank’s tenure.
In Blank’s chapter of a 2018 book titled "Leading Colleges and Universities: Lessons From Higher Education Leaders,” she described leading under a near "constant state of crisis.” The biggest challenge for her and senior staff, she wrote, was simultaneously crafting long-term strategic plans while also putting out weekly fires that generated substantial press and social media attention.
“She’s done so well under unbelievable constraints,” UW-Madison professor Tim Smeeding said. “She leaves us in really solid footing.”
Smeeding, who met Blank at an academic conference in 1983 because of their shared research interest in poverty economics, has been a colleague and friend of Blank’s for nearly four decades.
Leading a private research university like Northwestern will come with significant advantages. Negotiating with Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature was among the most draining aspects of her job, Smeeding said. In Evanston, she will report directly to the Board of Trustees and can be more proactive with her agenda.
“She’s been under a defensive posture pretty much since she came here,” he said.
Blank's time as chancellor is the longest since Irving Shain, who served for nearly a decade until his retirement in 1986, according to the university. She has the second longest tenure of any current Big Ten public institution president or chancellor.
While Smeeding is sad to see her go, he said the timing seems opportune. The Legislature passed the state’s two-year budget this summer, the university’s finances are in good shape even after the pandemic caused hundreds of millions in losses and Washington Monthly recently declared UW-Madison the best public university in the country.
