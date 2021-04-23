UW-Madison chancellor recognized nationally for economics research

The American Economic Association named UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank a distinguished fellow, an honor that just four economists in the country received this year.

The organization selects a handful of economists as fellows each year to recognize their lifetime research contributions.

Blank was honored for her research in labor supply and poverty economics, including analyses of public policies designed to reduce poverty.

The other fellows named this year are University of California Berkeley professor Alan Auerbach, Princeton University professor Anne Case and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Robert Townsend.

Among last year’s fellows were Ben Bernanke, former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Other past fellows have included recipients of the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences.

